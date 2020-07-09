Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 262, total in custody 220.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Waylon Adam Dishman, 39, 2600 block of East Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 6:48 p.m. Monday, escape/failure to return to lawful detention.
• Jason Len Carter, 42, 200 block of South Second Street, Summitville. Booked 7:02 p.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine.
• Richard Joseph Romig, 47, 800 block of North A Street, Elwood. Booked 7:05 p.m. Monday, domestic battery, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Jennifer Elizabeth White, 37, homeless. Booked 8:02 p.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine and false informing/reporting.
• Jeremy Charles McPhearson, 29, 1400 block of East Taylor Street, Kokomo. Booked 9:45 p.m. Monday, failure to appear; operating while intoxicated, serious bodily injury; possession of methamphetamine; criminal recklessness and possession of paraphernalia.
• Logan Patrick Jung, 23, 1900 block of Fowler Street, Anderson. Booked 9:21 a.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine, possession or cocaine or narcotic drug and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Tyler Levi Harris, 29, 9300 block of West County Road 1000 North, Elwood. Booked 9:39 a.m. Tuesday, burglary/breaking and entering.
• Rebecca Ann Gluff, 36, 800 block of North Liberty Street, Alexandria. Booked 10:26 a.m. Tuesday, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and possession of syringe.
• Felisha Marie Andrews, 41, 4400 block of West Indiana 32, Anderson. Booked 2:36 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Isaac Jacolby Stewart, 27, Pendleton Correctional Facility, Pendleton. Booked 3:22 p.m. Tuesday, battery with no injury on a corrections/penal officer.
• Jermaine Rashan Brown, 28, 1700 block of Bennington Court, Anderson. Booked 9:28 p.m. Tuesday, battery with no or minor injury; felon in possession of a firearm; dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of a handgun without a license.
• Jesstin Lee Holliday, 29, 800 block of West 22nd Street, Anderson. Booked 11:11 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of failure to appear.
• Jacquez Eric Beard, 23, 100 block of East Plum Street, Anderson. Booked 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear and violation of probation.
• Curtis Alan Sanford, 67, 2400 block of North A Street, Elwood. Booked 1:32 a.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Steven Loyd Brinkley, 36, 3300 block of Alexandria Pike, Anderson. Booked 2:06 a.m. Wednesday, stalking.
• Max Terrial Poindexter II, 27, 200 block of West Third Street, Anderson. Booked 2:12 a.m. Wednesday, resisting law enforcement, two counts of lifetime habitual traffic offender and violation of work release.
• Antoine Robert Whitfield, 27, 200 block of East 10th Street, Anderson. Booked 4:33 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery and possession of methamphetamine.
