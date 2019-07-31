JAIL LOG
Inmates at the Madison County Jail on Wednesday: 277. Total in custody: 398.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Michael Wayne Simpson Jr., 43, 1500 block of East County Road 800 North, Alexandria. Booked at 10:14 a.m. Monday, court commitment.
• Jeffrey Lee Hillenberg, 33, 910 block of Park Avenue, Anderson. Booked at 10:48 a.m. Monday, contempt of court.
• Adam Daniel Prater, 45, 1900 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked at 6:43 p.m. Monday, three counts of return to county jail per court order.
• Lee Andrew Baxter Jr., 40, 2800 block of Crystal Street, Anderson. Booked at 7:05 p.m. Monday, return to county jail per court order.
• Taylor Marie Hubble, 18, 1700 block of South Cross Lakes Circle, Anderson. Booked at 9:18 p.m. Monday, theft.
• Linda Kay Moore, 45, 1200 block of East 28th Street, Anderson. Booked at 9:24 p.m. Monday, resisting law enforcement: in vehicle, DWS: prior and hold for 10-day probation violation.
• Christina Dawn Swan, 41, 8500 block of West Pin Oak Drive, Pendleton. Booked at 12:39 a.m. Tuesday, possession of syringe, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, two counts of failure to appear and hold for other jurisdiction.
• Aleasha Marie Bickel, 32, 110 block of Mcallister Street, Windfall. Booked at 12:49 a.m. Tuesday, court commitment.
• Keith Dewayne Owens, 33, 600 block of Vine Street, Lapel. Booked at 12:49 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Ashley Rene Lindsey, 35, 1200 block of Hackley Road, Muncie. Booked at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, OWI: endangering a person and leave accident scene/property damage/attended vehicle.
• Hector Arreola-Rodriguez, 20, 2000 block of Noble Street, Anderson. Booked at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, OWI (C misdemeanor) and illegal consumption of alcohol by minor.
• David Lawrence Ivory, 59, 2600 block of Chase Street, Anderson. Booked at 1:35 a.m. Tuesday, criminal trespass and battery: no/minor injury.
• Jeffrey Allen Jones, 30, homeless. Booked at 2:09 a.m. Tuesday, hold for other jurisdiction.
• Gregory Lee Jarvis Jr., 33, 110 block of Darin Court, Anderson. Booked at 4:56 a.m. Tuesday, violation of re-entry court and resisting law enforcement.
• Christopher Thomas Fowler, 46, 3100 block of Myrtle Drive, Lapel. Booked at 4:56 a.m. Tuesday, parole violation.
• Heather Nicole Chambers, 36, 330 block of West 12th Street, Anderson. Booked at 5:16 a.m. Tuesday, nine counts of failure to appear and violation of drug court.
• Tiffany Annette Ganow, 25, 700 block of North Anderson Street, Elwood. Booked at 5:48 a.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining common nuisance.
