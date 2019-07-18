Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Michael Steven Jackson, 31, 220 block of West 13th Street, Anderson. Booked at 1:09 a.m. Tuesday, unlawful possession of firearm by domestic batterer and DWS: prior.
• Damion Michael McPhearson, 25, 800 block of South 17th Street, Elwood. Booked at 1:11 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Jeffrey Adam Poe, 29, 2600 block of East County Road 100 North, Anderson. Booked at 1:14 a.m. Tuesday, habitual traffic offender and two counts of hold for 10-day probation violation.
• Robert Lee Brown, 34, 1500 block of South F Street, Elwood. Booked at 1:17 a.m. Tuesday, contempt of court and hold for other jurisdiction.
• Jimmy Lee Moore, 34, 6000 block of South 500 West, Marion. Booked at 2 a.m. Tuesday, home improvement fraud.
• Nathan James Haulk, 41, 1700 block of Walton Street, Anderson. Booked at 2:02 a.m. Tuesday, failure to return lawful detention and hold for work release.
• Toni Marcia Marie Hillenburg, 32, 630 block of Sycamore Street, Anderson. Booked at 2:02 a.m. Tuesday, two counts of hold for release.
• Stephanie Jo Baker, 52, 3900 block of Haverhill Drive, Anderson. Booked at 2:05 a.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
• Diarra Nicole Wright, 22, homeless. Booked at 2:17 a.m. Tuesday, robbery.
• Caleb Michael Gebert, 19, 1700 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked at 2:36 a.m. Tuesday, battery: injury to pregnant woman.
• Lonnie Dio Morgan, 45, 10000 block of Krause Road, Chesterfield, Va. Booked at 2:42 a.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
• Terance Rashawn Turner, 27, 1700 block of Lakeshore Drive, Anderson. Booked at 2:47 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery and battery: no/minor injury.
• Christopher David Schussler, 41, 420 block of Milton Avenue, Anderson. Booked at 5:05 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• Terrance Davontay Maurice English, 27, 2900 block of Pitt Street, Anderson. Booked at 5:58 a.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
• Zachariah Allen Caswell, 29, 1300 block of Nelle Street, Anderson. Booked at 6:12 a.m. Tuesday, contempt of court (child support).
• Tiffany Ann Ogburn, 28, 810 block of West Adams Street, Alexandria. Booked at 6:12 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Kyle Trent Bell, 32, 2500 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked at 6:17 a.m. Tuesday, resisting law enforcement and parole violation.
• William Dallas Cason II, 29, 2600 block of Halford Street, Anderson. Booked at 8:11 a.m. Tuesday, escape.
• Kevin Eugene Hunt Sr., 56, 820 block of West Vineyard Street, Anderson. Booked at 8:19 a.m. Tuesday, failure to return to lawful detention.
• Daniel Richard Allen, 21, 2000 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked at 8:25 a.m. Tuesday, failure to return to lawful detention.
• Justin Dale Lewis, 21, 200 block of North John Street, Pendleton. Booked at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, failure to return to lawful detention.
• Larry Dwayne Obryant II, 36, 300 block of North 11th Street, Frankton. Booked at 9:11 a.m. Tuesday, two counts of public intoxication and two counts of disorderly conduct.
• Ronald Duane Elmerick, 64, 600 block of North Main Street, Fairmount. Booked at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy.
• Anna Marie Stottlemyer, 33, homeless. Booked at 1:29 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of failure to appear.
• Laron Koreese Long, 43, 2700 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked at 1:39 p.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
• Ashlie Louise Truesdale, 31, 2800 block of West 34th Street, Anderson. Booked at 4:21 p.m. Tuesday, return to county jail per court order.
• Derrick Rapheal Eugene Davis, 37, 1700 block of Meridian Street, Anderson. Booked at 6:11 p.m. Tuesday, return to county jail per court order.
• Jessica Lynn Glass, 39, 1100 block of Tippecanoe Ave, Indianapolis. Booked at 6:25 p.m. Tuesday, hold for other jurisdiction.
• Owen Alan Foit, 25, 1200 block of East Maple Street, Frankton. Booked at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy and return to county jail per court order.
• Wade Allen Wade, 31, Putnamville Correctional Facility, Anderson. Booked at 6:42 p.m. Tuesday, return to county jail per court order.
• Christopher Lee Seagraves, 34, 4000 block of Fernway Drive, Anderson. Booked at 7:23 p.m. Tuesday, contempt of court and return to county jail per court order.
• Raymond Charles Compestine, 48, 15000 block of Exploration Boulevard, Noblesville. Booked at 7:42 p.m. Tuesday, forgery and return to county jail per court order.
• Andrew Lee Manley, 29, 2600 block of East 10th Street, Anderson. Booked at 12:41 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear and theft.
• Michael Shane Breil, 33, 2100 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson. Booked at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, strangulation and domestic battery.
• Austin Nakai Rees, 23, 2100 block of Oakwood Drive, New Palestine. Booked at 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, carry handgun without license.
• Timothy Ray Neill, 26, 100 block of Winding Drive, Alexandria. Booked at 12:56 a.m. Wednesday, cruelty to an animal.
• Karrie Ann Rhodifer, 36, 2700 block of Delaware Street, Anderson. Booked at 1:12 a.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Sophia Demi Glodny, 19, 210 block of North Woodworth Avenue, Frankton. Booked at 1:26 a.m. Wednesday, criminal mischief.
• Dayquan Lamar Swain, 25, 5300 block of Rue Deville, Indianapolis. Booked at 1:46 a.m. Wednesday, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, maintaining a common nuisance, carry handgun without license and two counts of carrying handgun w/o license w/ conviction within 15 years.
• Steven Brandon Tompkins, 46, 1700 block of Redfern Way, Anderson. Booked at 1:58 a.m. Wednesday, violation of probation, four counts of failure to appear, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, DWS: piror and operator never licensed.
• Jennifer Kay Ost, 27, 400 block of Pleasant Street, Milroy. Booked at 2:03 a.m. Wednesday, neglect of a dependent and two counts of hold for 10-day probation violation.
• William Glenn Fox II, 29, 130 block of West Cross Street, Anderson. Booked at 2:36 a.m. Wednesday, battery: injury to individual less than 14 years of age by person over 18.
• Joshua David McDonald, 40, 2800 block of Apache Drive, Anderson. Booked at 4:53 a.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy.
• Morgan Allen Cornett, 23, 410 block of West 10th Street, Anderson. Booked at 5:01 a.m. Wednesday, disorderly conduct.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.