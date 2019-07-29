These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Travis Dean Ferrill, 29, 8100 block of South Arlington Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked at 4:25 p.m. Friday, resisting law enforcement: in vehicle and reckless driving.
• Dakota James Lawson, 20, 210 block of South 18th Street, Elwood. Booked at 5:47 p.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• Robert Earl Brown Jr., 45, 1200 block of Sunnymead Drive, Anderson. Booked at 6:04 p.m. Friday, invasion of privacy.
• Deckard Keith Zicafoose, 53, 710 block of Washington Court, Anderson. Booked at 6:24 p.m. Friday, theft.
• Tina Marie Sanqunetti, 41, 220 block of Skyview Drive, Chesterfield. Booked at 6:42 p.m. Friday, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, two counts of false informing, violation continuum sanctions and failure to return to lawful detention.
• William Joseph Large, 40, 100 block of West Sigler St., Frankton. Booked 5:16 p.m. Saturday, battery, no injury on a law enforcement officer and resisting law enforcement.
• Kourtney Arlene Marie Landaker, 27, 1600 block of Broadway, Anderson. Booked 5:19 p.m. Saturday, criminal trespass, theft and attempted criminal trespass.
• Sarah Marie Cunningham, 31, 3400 block of Forest Terrace, Anderson. Booked 5:20 p.m. Saturday, violation of probation, possession of syringe, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine and failure to appear.
• Dustin James Haskett, 35, 900 block of South County Road 300 East, Anderson. Booked 5:31 p.m. Saturday, violation of probation, failure to appear and violation of probation.
• Corey Joseph Smith, 30, 3900 block of Roberts Drive, Anderson. Booked 6:01 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Jason Earl Hendrickson, 39, 2800 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked 1:30 a.m. Sunday, carrying a handgun without a license.
• Sean Michael Brown, 25, 1400 block of Dewey Street, Anderson. Booked 1:49 a.m. Sunday, failure to return to lawful detention.
• Justin Scott Counceller, 36, 2500 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked 4:36 a.m. Sunday, failure to return to lawful detention, violation of Continuum of Sanctions and parole violation.
• Jessica Lanae Butler, 30, 200 block of East Oak Street, Anderson. Booked 5:42 a.m. Sunday, violation of work release, violation of Adult Day Reporting and failure to return to lawful detention.
• Steven Frederick Boswell , 38, homeless, Anderson. Booked 5:57 a.m. Sunday, violation of probation.
• Micayla Nichole Smith, 30, 2300 block of Chase Street, Anderson. Booked 6:07 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
