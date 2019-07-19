Inmates at the Madison County Jail: 286. Total in custody: 416.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Thomas Frank Dunigan II, 37, of the 2500 block of Halford Street, Anderson. Booked at 9:16 a.m. Wednesday, attempted domestic battery.
• Devin Lee Osborne, 26, of the 4000 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Antonio Lamont Kinnebrew, 41, of the 11600 block of High Timber Drive, Indianapolis. Booked at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday, return to county jail per court order and hold for other jurisdiction.
• Lakisha Shannelle Watson, 30, of the 100 block of West Vinyard Street, Anderson. Booked at 2:34 p.m. Wednesday, battery: with no or minor injury and disorderly conduct.
• Barbara Ann Edmonds, 51, of the 3800 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson. Booked at 6:32 p.m. Wednesday, attempted theft.
• Brittany Rene Mccord, 21, of the 1700 block of West Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked at 7:24 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Robert Douglas Clifford, 40, of the 2200 block of North Milton Street, Muncie. Booked at 7:36 p.m. Wednesday, DWS: prior, possession of a controlled substance and resisting law enforcement.
• Lindsey Nicole McDaniel, 33, of the 3300 block of Locust Street, Anderson. Booked at 8:19 p.m. Wednesday, attempted theft.
• Michael Lee Williams, 40, of the 2000 block of East 13th Street, Muncie. Booked at 12:51 a.m. Thursday, contempt of court.
• Ian James Blankenberger, 37, of the 3700 block of Westfield Drive, Anderson. Booked at 12:54 a.m. Thursday, OWI: endangering a person.
• Sloan Edward Tank, 48, of the 200 block of West Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked at 1:26 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Nicholas Alford Morrow, 30, of the 100 block of Kempher Drive, Anderson. Booked at 2:29 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear, auto theft and criminal recklessness.
• Robert Bronowicki, 53, of the 900 block of Parthia Cresent in Miisiiauga, Canada. Booked at 2:46 a.m. Thursday, court commitment.
• Joshua Travis Blackburn, 38, of the 8600 block of North County Road 175 East, Springport. Booked at 5:02 a.m. Thursday, hold for other jurisdiction.
• Linda Jean Baldwin, 56, of the 200 block of Longwood Avenue, Anderson. Booked at 5:15 a.m. Thursday, hold for other jurisdiction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.