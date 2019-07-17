Jail Log
Inmates at the Madison County Jail on Wednesday: 288. Total in custody: 412.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Casey Elizabeth Evans, 37, homeless. Booked at 9:48 a.m. Monday, violation of probation.
• Kenneth Calvin Buckley, 42, 1000 block of Hendricks Street, Anderson. Booked at 10:09 a.m. Monday, two counts of failure to appear.
• Felipe De Jesus Aguirre, 40, 8200 block of Harcourt Road, Indianapolis. Booked at 10:35 a.m. Monday, OWI: .08 to < .15 BAC, OWI: endangering a person and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish.
• Kyle Lee Strong, 34, 110 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked at 10:59 a.m. Monday, failure to return to lawful detention.
• Hunter Thomas Holloway, 25, 2200 block of East Route 38, Markleville. Booked at 12:30 p.m. Monday, burglary, criminal confinement, robbery, pointing a firearm, theft and hold for 10-day probation violation.
• Noah Joseph Rodney, 18, 9200 block of West Lodge Lane, Pendleton. Booked at 1:49 p.m. Monday, OWI: controlled substance, leave accident scene - property damage, reckless driving and possession of marijuana, hash oil and hashish.
• Zachary Allen Fix, 26, 310 block of North Sheridan Street, Alexandria. Booked at 7:16 p.m. Monday, return to county jail per court order.
• Marquis Rendrell Stephens, 28, 4400 block of Alhambra Drive, Anderson. Booked at 7:36 p.m. Monday, return to county jail per court order.
• Drew Thomas Majors, 25, homeless. Booked at 7:54 p.m. Monday, child molest and return to county jail per court order.
• Michael Steven Jackson, 31, 220 block of West 13th Street, Anderson. Booked at 1:09 a.m. Tuesday, unlawful possession of firearm by domestic batterer and DWS: prior.
• Damion Michael McPhearson, 25, 800 block of South 17th Street, Elwood. Booked at 1:11 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Jeffrey Adam Poe, 29, 2600 block of East County Road 100 North, Anderson. Booked at 1:14 a.m. Tuesday, habitual traffic offender and two counts of hold for 10-day probation violation.
• Robert Lee Brown, 34, 1500 block of South F Street, Elwood. Booked at 1:17 a.m. Tuesday, contempt of court and hold for other jurisdiction.
• Jimmy Lee Moore, 34, 6000 block of South 500 West, Marion. Booked at 2 a.m. Tuesday, home improvement fraud.
• Nathan James Haulk, 41, 1700 block of Walton Street, Anderson. Booked at 2:02 a.m. Tuesday, failure to return lawful detention and hold for work release.
• Toni Marcia Marie Hillenburg, 32, 630 block of Sycamore Street, Anderson. Booked at 2:02 a.m. Tuesday, two counts of hold for release.
• Stephanie Jo Baker, 52, 3900 block of Haverhill Drive, Anderson. Booked at 2:05 a.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
• Diarra Nicole Wright, 22, homeless. Booked at 2:17 a.m. Tuesday, robbery.
• Caleb Michael Gebert, 19, 1700 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked at 2:36 a.m. Tuesday, battery: injury to pregnant woman.
• Lonnie Dio Morgan, 45, 10000 block of Krause Road, Chesterfield, Va. Booked at 2:42 a.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
• Terance Rashawn Turner, 27, 1700 block of Lakeshore Drive, Anderson. Booked at 2:47 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery and battery: no/minor injury.
• Christopher David Schussler, 41, 420 block of Milton Avenue, Anderson. Booked at 5:05 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• Terrance Davontay Maurice English, 27, 2900 block of Pitt Street, Anderson. Booked at 5:58 a.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
• Zachariah Allen Caswell, 29, 1300 block of Nelle Street, Anderson. Booked at 6:12 a.m. Tuesday, contempt of court (child support).
• Tiffany Ann Ogburn, 28, 810 block of West Adams Street, Alexandria. Booked at 6:12 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Kyle Trent Bell, 32, 2500 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked at 6:17 a.m. Tuesday, resisting law enforcement and parole violation.
