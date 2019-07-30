These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Sunday and Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Stacy Nichole Oakes, 48, 1700 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 10:24 a.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Kyle Eugene Harless, 34, 1300 block of West Fourth Street, Anderson. Booked 8:32 p.m. Sunday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of .08 and .15 and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.
• Lakisha Shannelle Watson, 30, 100 block of West Vinyard Street, Anderson. Booked 8:51 p.m. Sunday, battery, no/minor injury.
• Sara Ann Meade, 30, 4300 block of Devonshire Court, Jackson, Michigan. Booked 9:33 p.m. Sunday, burglary and theft.
• Jerry Chance Mabbitt, 29, 100 block of Kim Drive, Anderson. Booked 1:15 a.m. Monday, violation of probation, failure to appear and possession of controlled substance smoking instrument.
• Matthew Allen Thompson, 26, 600 block of Rutherford Street, Alexandria. Booked 1:39 a.m. Monday, domestic battery, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
• Quinton Alexander Porter, 26, 2800 block of Crystal Street, Anderson. Booked 1:58 a.m. Sunday, invasion of privacy.
• Terrence Lamar Smith, 28, 1600 block of West Tenth Street, Anderson. Booked 2:13 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Joshua Aaron Antrobus, 43, 3500 block of North Mayo Road, Marion. Booked 4:25 a.m. Monday, operating while intoxicated, controlled substance; operating while intoxicated, endangering a person; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish; leaving the scene of an accident, property other than vehicle; and reckless possession of paraphernalia.
• Isaiah J Butterfield, 40, 2000 block of South Excel Road, Muncie. Booked 4:32 a.m. Monday, invasion of privacy.
• Angela Hendershot, 37. Booked 4:42 a.m. Monday, domestic battery and criminal mischief.
• Tristan Rawlings Floyd, 34, 300 block of West Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 4:49 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Keith Allen Cannell, 43, 1000 block of Indian Mound Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 555 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.
