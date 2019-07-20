Jail Log
Inmates at the Madison County Jail: 279. Total in custody: 399.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Carrie Jolynn Hammons, 33, of the 200 block of Claypool Court, Muncie. Booked at 9:07 a.m. Thursday, attempted theft.
• Trevor Alan Willhoite, 28, of the 1800 block of South Plaza Drive, Elwood. Booked at 9:46 a.m. Thursday, for five counts of theft, unauthorized entry of motor vehicle and possession of device to interfere with screening test.
• Kevin Theodore Israel, 35, of the 300 block of West Seventh Street, Lapel. Booked at 10:34 a.m. Thursday, contempt of court - jail booking.
• Shelby Leighann Bryant, 29, of the 2800 block of West Cypress Drive, Muncie. Booked at 10:35 a.m. Thursday, robbery.
• Michael Evan Hale, 34, of the 100 block of North Jefferson Street, Hartford City. Booked at 1:28 p.m. Thursday, parole violation.
• Donald Taiwain Shell, 40, of the 100 block of Mill Creek Drive, Chesterfield. Booked at 2:21 p.m. Thursday, return to county jail per court order.
• Stephen Bradford Johnson, 35, of the 2100 block of Atwood Drive, Anderson. Booked at 7:17 p.m. Thursday, violation of probation and return to county jail per court order.
• Taj Akeem Early, 30, of the 300 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson. Booked at 7:33 p.m. Thursday, return to county jail per court order.
• Tyler Joseph Griffin, 28, of the 500 block of Third Street, Lapel. Booked at 7:36 p.m. Thursday, return to county jail per court order and failure to appear.
• Austin Douglas Hagmaier, 25, of the 9700 block of South Durbin Lane, Fortville. Booked at 8 p.m. Thursday, return to county jail per court order.
• Carrie Joan Garrett, 38, of the 2400 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson. Booked at 10:27 p.m. Thursday, return to county jail per court order.
• Michael Earl Rogers Jr., 27, of the 1500 block of North Hawthorne Lane, Indianapolis. Booked at 1:16 a.m. Friday, OWI: controlled substance.
• Joseph Edward Bott, 56, of the 2000 block of North A Street, Elwood. Booked at 1:23 a.m. Friday, violation of probation.
• Desiree Jennifer Kwisz, 34, of the 200 block of H Street, Wilkinson. Booked at 1:48 a.m. Friday, two charges of criminal trespass.
• Steven Bradley Bowling, 38, of the 100 block of Riverview, Anderson. Booked at 2:02 a.m. Friday, burglary, violation of probation and possession of paraphernalia.
• Rodney Joel Markwell, 51, of the 200 block of East Monroe Street, Alexandria. Booked at 2:08 a.m. Friday, failure to appear - jail booking.
• Wilma Lee Arehart, 66, of the 1200 block of South K Street, Elwood. Booked at 2:39 a.m. Friday, contempt of court.
• Tiffany Ann Holsapple, 29, of the 100 block of West Fourth Street, Anderson. Booked at 6:40 a.m. Friday, two charges of violation of mental health court.
• Fredrick Michael Leo Baer, 47, of the 2900 block of South East Street, Indianapolis. Booked at 7:45 a.m. Friday, return to county jail per court order.
