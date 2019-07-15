JAIL LOG
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Saturday and Sunday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Alberto Perez, 30, 1700 block of North Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 9:17 a.m. Saturday, possession of syringe and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Christopher C. Greer, 29, 1100 block of East Berry Street, Fort Wayne. Booked 9:25 a.m. Saturday, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.
• Michael Eugene Dorsett, 47, 4622 East 34th Street, Indianapolis. Booked 9:36 a.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy.
• Ian James Blankenberger, 37, 3700 block of Westfield Drive, Anderson. Booked 9:52 a.m. Saturday, possession of a controlled substance.
• Terrance Duane Mitchell, 29, 1600 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked 10:07 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear and resisting law enforcement.
• Robert John Morris, 48, 1900 block of South Sheridan Street, Elwood. Booked 10:09 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Joshua Thomas Buis, 33, 1500 block of Walnut Street, Anderson. Booked 10:27 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear and battery, no/minor injury.
• Roger Lucas Jackson, 38, 2400 block of Lafayette Street, Anderson. Booked 11:01 a.m. Saturday, public intoxication.
• Caleb Michael Gebert, 19, 1700 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 11:28 a.m. Saturday, battery, injury on a pregnant woman.
• Daniel Joseph St. Martin, 44, 3600 block of Tulip Street, Anderson. Booked 7:17 p.m. Saturday, operating while intoxicated, endangering a person.
• Dakota Dwight Gee, 22, 1000 block of East 26th Street, Anderson. Booked 8:09 p.m. Saturday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish.
• Cory Lee Uhrlaub, 30, 1800 block of South G Street, Elwood. Booked 1:16 a.m. Sunday, battery, no/minor injury.
• Darryl Eugene Rogers, 58, 3900 block of Meeker Avenue, Muncie. Booked 1:25 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear, escape, resisting law enforcement, false informing and obstructing traffic.
• Marcus Johndre Jordan, 19, 1200 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked 1:46 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Daniel Matthew Burton Jr., 29, 3500 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked 1:56 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear, domestic battery, strangulation and interference with reporting of crime.
• Teresa Louise Arline, 53, 2200 block of West County Road 600 North, Anderson. Booked 5:36 a.m. Sunday, knowing or intentional placement of 911 calls for prohibited purposes.
• Tyler Lee Willhoite, 19, 1900 block of Main Street, Elwood, Booked 6:01 a.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish; and three counts of failure to appear.
