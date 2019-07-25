JAIL LOG
Inmates at the Madison County Jail on Wednesday: 283. Total in custody: 411.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• David Ray Shirley Jr., 42, 3500 block of Hamilton Place, Anderson. Booked at 8:36 a.m. Tuesday, contempt of court (child support).
• Keinesha Branea Morris, 32, 7200 block of East 43rd Street, Indianapolis. Booked at 3:52 p.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
• Jamie Alan Sides, 45, 510 block of Linden Lane, Chesterfield. Booked at 7:14 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of return to county jail per court order.
• De-Angelo Stapleton, 23, 2400 block of Halford Street, Anderson. Booked at 7:23 p.m. Tuesday, return to county jail per court order.
• Joshua Deandre Sanders, 19, 1000 block of Sandra Drive, Anderson. Booked 10:43 p.m. Tuesday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish.
• David Justin Ball, 31, 3100 block of Mounds Road, Anderson. Booked at 1:33 a.m. Wednesday, violation of in-home detention.
• Terry Eugene Stanley, 59, 4000 block of Haverhill Drive, Anderson. Booked at 1:42 a.m. Wednesday, OWI (Class C Misdemeanor) and DWS: prior.
• Christopher Neil Thompson, 47, 820 block of East 21st Street, Anderson. Booked at 1:49 a.m. Wednesday, violation continuum sanctions.
• Clayton Daniel Holmes, 19, 2500 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked at 1:50 a.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine, carry handgun without license, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, obliterating ID marks on handgun, hold for in-home detention and hold for 10-day probation violation.
• Danny Lee Graham, 55, 9800 block of West County Road 280 North, Anderson. Booked at 2:03 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
• Andrew Nelson McCulloch, 27, 8800 block of East 121st Street, Fishers. Booked at 2:48 a.m. Wednesday, OWI: .15 BAC or greater.
• Phillip John Montague, 35, 2300 block of Sunset Boulevard, Anderson. Booked at 4:47 a.m. Wednesday, false informing, violation of suspended sentence, failure return lawful detention and theft.
• Dylan James Butler, 27, 2700 block of South Liberty Street, Muncie. Booked at 5:06 a.m. Wednesday, OWI: previous conviction and OWI: .15 BAC or greater.
• Angela Marie Throgmorton, 49, 1100 block of Louise Street, Anderson. Booked at 5:21 a.m. Wednesday, criminal recklessness and criminal mischief.
• Aaron Ray Zachariah Dillon, 42, 1100 block of West Second Street, Anderson. Booked at 5:48 a.m. Wednesday, auto theft, invasion of privacy, possession of paraphernalia and hold for 10-day probation violation.
• Danielle Diana-Renee Albano, 31, 4900 block of Alexandria Pike, Anderson. Booked at 6:27 a.m. Wednesday, possession of paraphernalia, theft and false informing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.