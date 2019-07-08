Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Friday through Sunday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Jayden Dewayne Cox, 20, 2500 block of Harvest Moon Court, Anderson. Booked at 6:48 a.m. Friday, possession of marijuana, hashish or hash oil.
• Anthony Lee Russell, 56, 400 block of Federal Drive, Anderson. Booked at 12:41 a.m. Saturday, violation of mental health court.
• Roman Sir Jonathon Harness, 23, 3700 block of Hamilton Place, Anderson. Booked at 12:43 a.m. Saturday, theft.
• Justin Michael Lee Hargraves, 26, homeless. Booked at 12:50 a.m. Saturday, identity deception and two counts of hold for other jurisdiction.
• Kevin Eugene Hunt Sr., 56, 820 block of West Vinyard Street, Anderson. Booked at 1:11 a.m. Saturday, violation continuum sanctions.
• Kaila Cheurice Lennartz, 31, 3000 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked at 1:16 a.m. Saturday, hold for other jurisdiction.
• Charles Blake Zirkle, 32, 300 block of West 22nd Street, Anderson. Booked at 1:19 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Jessica Deanne Ellington, 37, homeless. Booked at 1:30 a.m. Saturday, hold for other jurisdiction.
• Kenneth Gene Zachary, 47, homeless. Booked at 1:41 a.m. Saturday, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
• Brandi Louise Bradley, 39, 1300 block of South Main Street, Kokomo. Booked at 1:56 a.m. Saturday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Mindy Gene Lunsford, 43, 1200 block of Indian Mound Boulevard, Anderson. Booked at 2:03 a.m. Saturday, possession of paraphernalia and DWS: prior.
• Joseph Edward Bott, 56, 2000 block of North A Street, Elwood. Booked at 2:33 a.m. Saturday, violation of probation.
• Ashley Lynn McClelland, 25, 3400 block of Forest Terrace, Anderson. Booked at 2:40 a.m. Saturday, neglect of dependent, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, possession of a controlled substance and DWS (criminal suspension).
• Matthew Alan Fleener, 31, 310 block of Morton Street, Anderson. Booked at 2:50 a.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine and two counts of hold for 10-day probation violation.
• Jannett Leann Mullins, 42, homeless. Booked at 3:19 a.m. Saturday, violation of pretrial release, failure to appear and hold for other jurisdiction.
• Joseph Lee Rhoads, 47, 2100 block of Pitt Street, Anderson. Booked at 3:41 a.m. Saturday, disorderly conduct.
• Vernon E. Meadows, 63, 1100 block of East 27th Street, Anderson. Booked at 5:02 a.m. Saturday, hold for other jurisdiction.
• Darqwez Lamar Williams, 27, 1400 block of Walton Street, Anderson. Booked at 8:34 a.m. Saturday, contempt of court and leave accident scene - property damage.
• Rusty Adam Cornett, 31, 8100 block of Grove Berry Drive, Indianapolis. Booked at 1:56 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Michael Carpenter, 70, 1800 block of East 18th Street, Anderson. Booked at 5:45 p.m. Saturday, disorderly conduct.
• John Albert Wilson Jr., 41, 100 block of Birch Street, Anderson. Booked at 6:25 p.m. Saturday, false statement on criminal history application and unlawful possession firearm by serious violent felon.
• Thomas Charles Strong, 29, Memorial Drive, Elwood. Booked at 7: 38 p.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy.
• Phillips James Lyons, 37, 1000 block of North 14th Street, Elwood. Booked at 8:12 p.m. Saturday, operating after lifetime suspension.
• Michael Evan Hale, 34, 110 block of North Jefferson Street, Muncie. Booked at 1:22 a.m. Sunday, public intoxication.
• Eric Christopher Shetler, 25, 9800 block of Deerfield Lane, McCordsville. Booked at 1:25 a.m. Sunday, battery w/ bodily waste on law enforcement/corrections officer, intimidation, resisting law enforcement and OWI: .08 to <.15 BAC.
• Ryan Michael Hann, 24, 5900 block of U.S. 35 South, Muncie. Booked at 4:41 a.m. Sunday, OWI: endangering a person.
• Michael Floyd Greene, 56, 810 block of Prospect Street, Anderson. Booked at 5:59 a.m. Sunday, contempt of court.
• Rusty Allen Stoops, 42, 3900 block of Haverhill Drive, Anderson. Booked at 5:59 a.m. Sunday, contempt of court (child support).
• Josie Antonio Juarez-Quintero, 33, 6500 block of Better Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked at 6:07 a.m. Sunday, habitual traffic offender.
• Jorge George Garza, 53, 2700 block of Halford Street, Anderson. Booked at 6:18 a.m. Sunday, public intoxication.
• Jimmy Earl Scaife, 44, 1900 block of Morton Street, Anderson. Booked at 6:34 a.m. Sunday, OWI: .08 to <.15 BAC.
