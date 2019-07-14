The following people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Thomas Frank Dunigan II, 37, of the 2500 block of Halford Street, Anderson. Booked at 8:15 a.m. Thursday, violation of probation.
• Michael Duane Pope, 42, homeless. Booked at 8:27 a.m. Thursday, theft and resisting law enforcement.
• Spencer Charles Powell, 30, of the 7300 block of West Reformatory Road, Fortville. Booked at 10:05 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Wayne Williams, 54, of the 2400 block of Fairview Street, Anderson. Booked at 1:39 p.m. Thursday, court commitment.
• James Allen Jackson, 44, of the 1300 block of South D Street, Elwood. Booked at 2:23 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear and hold for work release.
• Samantha Michelle Hanaway, 31, of the 1000 block of West Second Street, Anderson. Booked at 5:10 p.m. Thursday, for two charges of violation of drug court.
• Dana Michelle Zirkle, 46, of the 3100 block of Washington Street, Anderson. Booked at 5:43 p.m. Thursday, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Rodney Wayne Perry, 54, of the 300 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked at 9:49 p.m. Thursday, violation of re-entry court.
• Christopher Lee Addison, 29, of the 1600 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked at 10:02 p.m. Thursday, resisting law enforcement, contempt of court (child support), possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish and possession of methamphetamine.
• Steven Lee Reed, 63, of the first block of Mohawk Court, Anderson. Booked at 12:26 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Kevin Gentry Salyer, 51, of the 300 block of East 31st Street, Anderson. Booked at 12:44 a.m. Friday, violation of probation.
• Kaylee Michelle Shields, 30, of the 2400 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson. Booked at 1:16 a.m. Friday, operator never licensed.
• Monte Wayne Jones II, 37, of the 800 block of West Adams Street, Alexandria. Booked at 1:18 a.m. Friday, resisting law enforcement, refusal to identify, DWS: prior, operate/permit operate vehicle without financial responsibility and operator never licensed.
• Roscoe Elsmere Anderson III, 57, of the 100 block of East Oak Street, Anderson. Booked at 1:34 a.m. Friday, possession of a controlled substance, stolen property and failure to appear.
• Shalee Kay Murdock, 23, of the 700 block of West 22nd Street, Anderson. Booked at 2 a.m. Friday, visiting a common nuisance, alcohol.
• Christina Marie Withers, 33, of the 1800 block of Walton Street, Anderson. Booked at 2:16 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Ashley Evonne Humphrey, 35, of the 100 block of Chariot Drive, Anderson. Booked at 4:48 a.m. Friday, violation of probation.
• Tyler Dane Mahoney, 37, of the 5300 block of South County Road 100 West, Anderson. Booked at 5:19 a.m. Friday, possessing synthetic or lookalike drug and violation of work release.
• Hulen Junior Warriner, 56, of the 1600 block of B Street, Anderson. Booked at 5:29 p.m. Friday, domestic battery and battery: no or minor injury.
• Jason Brian King, 42, of the 2700 block of George Street, Anderson. Booked at 6:02 p.m. Friday, contempt of court and two counts of failure to appear.
• Robert Antonio Wilson Jr., 27, of the 2400 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked at 10:25 p.m. Friday, domestic battery and court commitment.
• Jeremiah Joe Cleary, 40, of the 2500 block of West 23rd Street, Anderson. Booked at 10:25 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Mildred Louise Hernandez, 44, of the 200 block of East 13th Street, Anderson. Booked at 1:19 a.m. Saturday, contempt of court.
• Andrew Darnell Lasley, 53, of the 2800 block of West 18th Street, Anderson. Booked at 1:19 a.m. Saturday, habitual traffic offender.
• Lindsey Renae Murray, 28, of the 600 block of North Fifth Street, Middletown. Booked at 1:22 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Michael Leon Stucker, 38, of the 2500 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked at 1:35 a.m. Saturday, theft and failure to appear.
• Kyla Erin Marie Stafford, 20, of the 1800 block of South J Street, Elwood. Booked at 1:51 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery with a deadly weapon family household member and domestic battery; child present; no serious injury.
• Matthew Ryan Dulin, 34, of the 2300 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked at 5:08 a.m. Saturday, possession of syringe, maintaining common nuisance, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Joy Ann Henry, 40, of the 1200 block of Franklin Street, Huntington. Booked at 5:29 a.m. Saturday, hold for other jurisdiction.
• Tanner Austin Wilson, 23, of the 2500 block of West Ninth Street, Muncie. Booked at 6:19 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Shylee Renee Hammock, 22, of the 4200 block of East Avenue, Anderson. Booked at 6:34 a.m. Saturday, failure to return to lawful detention and contempt of court.
