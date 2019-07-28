Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Friday and Saturday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Derek Ian Frost, 910 block of 1/2 South Park Avenue, Alexandria. Booked at 11:55 a.m. Friday, contempt of court (child support).
• Samuel Alexander Weist Jr., 30, 100 block of East Main Street, Markleville. Booked at 12:11 p.m. Friday, violation of probation, escape, contempt of court (child support), violation of suspended sentence and contempt - disruption of court.
• Travis Dean Ferrill, 29, 8100 block of South Arlington Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked at 4:25 p.m. Friday, resisting law enforcement: in vehicle and reckless driving.
• Dakota James Lawson, 20, 210 block of South 18th Street, Elwood. Booked at 5:47 p.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• Robert Earl Brown Jr., 45, 1200 block of Sunnymead Drive, Anderson. Booked at 6:04 p.m. Friday, invasion of privacy.
• Deckard Keith Zicafoose, 53, 710 block of Washington Court, Anderson. Booked at 6:24 p.m. Friday, theft.
• Tina Marie Sanqunetti, 41, 220 block of Skyview Drive, Chesterfield. Booked at 6:42 p.m. Friday, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, two counts of false informing, violation continuum sanctions and failure to return to lawful detention.
• Travis Michael Coots, 35, 3000 block of South P Street, Elwood. Booked at 6:55 p.m. Friday, two counts of stalking and invasion of privacy.
• Alexis Christine Bair, 22, 3300 block of South Lincoln Boulevard, Marion. Booked at 8:06 p.m. Friday, violation of suspended sentence and hold for in-home detention.
• Mariah Brittaney Ellet, 20, 1200 block of Locust Street, Anderson. Booked at 1:51 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Buren Scott Sidwell, 33, 210 block of North 13th Street, Elwood. Booked at 2:22 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery w/ deadly weapon family household member, strangulation and battery - aggravated.
• Michael Lee Alvey, 45, 1600 block of North Rural Street, Indianapolis. Booked at 2:34 a.m. Saturday, operator never licensed and hold for other jurisdiction.
• Brady Charles Cogswell, 33, 1600 block of Hill Street, Anderson. Booked at 2:40 a.m. Saturday, failure return lawful detention, two counts of violation continuum sanctions and failure to appear.
• Lakia Sh'Nae Dawson, 24, 2400 block of West 18th Street, Anderson. Booked at 6:24 a.m. Saturday, violation of probation, contempt of court, failure to appear and false informing.
