JAIL LOG
Inmates at the Madison County Jail: 268. Total in custody: 398. These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Michael Lee McVey, 55, homeless, Anderson. Booked at 8:43 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Alan Dayle Chastain Jr., 43, of the first block of South Drive, Anderson. Booked at 10:14 a.m. Wednesday, two counts of violation of probation.
• Joseph Wayne Gee Jr., 25, of the 1600 block of B Street, Anderson. Booked at 11:43 a.m. Wednesday, court commitment.
• Jacob Lance McIntyre, 24, homeless. Booked at 1:51 p.m. Wednesday, three counts of violation of suspended sentence, resisting law enforcement: in vehicle, resisting law enforcement, carry handgun without license, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, hold for other jurisdiction and unlawful possession firearm by serious violent felon.
• Herbert Franklin Justice IV, 38, of the 400 block of Miles Street, Alexandria. Booked at 2:59 p.m. Wednesday, court commitment.
• Terry Alexander Benefiel, 23, of the 1500 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, burglary and theft.
• David Eugene McDole, 42, of the first block of East Pendleton Avenue, Lapel. Booked at 5:56 p.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy.
• Sammy Edwards Beeman, 26, of the 1600 block of Avenue West Street, Elwood. Booked at 8:16 p.m. Wednesday, hold for other jurisdiction.
• Josiah Dean Schaekel, 23, of the 8600 block of North Ricks East, McCordsville. Booked at 12:40 a.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy, domestic battery and criminal confinement.
• Bradley Devaul McCord, 40, of the 800 block of East Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked at 1:29 a.m. Thursday, DWS: prior, operator never licensed and hold for other jurisdiction.
• Laci Danielle Tilson, 29, of the 700 block of Laurel Lane, Fortville. Booked at 1:46 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Dominga Sultanna Diaz, 41, of the 2100 block of North D Street, Elwood. Booked at 2:17 a.m. Thursday, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and obstruction of justice.
• Jeremy Scott McNett, 42, of the 4800 block of East County Road 67, Chesterfield. Booked at 5:05 a.m. Thursday, child molest.
• Jamie Marie Llamas, 42, of the 1100 block of Emerson Drive, Anderson. Booked at 5:38 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear and contempt of court.
• Rufus Dale Norris, 35, of the 3200 block of Center Church Road, Mullins. Booked at 6:17 a.m. Thursday, theft.
• Tony Lynn Carson Sr., 52, of the 2900 block of Huntsville Road, Pendleton. Booked at 6:22 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
