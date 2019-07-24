Jail Log
Inmates at the Madison County Jail on Wednesday: 291. Total in custody: 409.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Aric Kirsten Venters Jr., 26, 2300 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked at 8:33 a.m. Tuesday, operator never licensed.
• Alexander David Hale, 28, 400 block of East 15th Street, Anderson. Booked at 9:13 a.m. Tuesday, hold for other jurisdiction.
• Angelica Jayde Rigsbee, 31, 600 block of Hendricks Street, Anderson. Booked at 9:19 a.m. Tuesday, theft, two counts of violation of suspended sentence, hold for other jurisdiction and two counts of return to county jail per court order.
• Tyler Joe Clark, 25, 1600 block of North B Street, Elwood. Booked at 9:23 a.m. Tuesday, possession of syringe, hold for other jurisdiction and failure to appear.
• Holly Ann Jones, 24, 1000 block of Madison Street, Frankton. Booked at 10:33 a.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, battery: no injury-law enforcement officer and resisting law enforcement.
• Jenay Marie Watson, 19, 2400 block of West Route 38, Pendleton. Booked at 4:51 p.m. Tuesday, stalking.
• Larrie Markize Larkin, 28, 220 block of North Pendleton Avenue, Pendleton. Booked at 6:03 p.m. Tuesday, return to county jail per court order.
• Brett Kelly Rigsbee, 33, 580 block of East Indiana 9, Alexandria. Booked at 9:13 p.m. Tuesday, return to county jail per court order.
• Wendy Leigh Wilson, 23, 70 block of Inman Drive, Ingalls. Booked at 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, two counts of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Danny Joe Coons, 40, 9800 block of West County Road 1400 North, Elwood. Booked at 1:24 a.m. Wednesday, battery: injury to victim less than 14 years old.
• Collin Andrew Matson, 21, 3900 block of Eastern Drive, Anderson. Booked at 2:14 a.m. Wednesday, battery: no/minor injury.
• Kahala Darnell Terrell Rodgers, 20, 1600 block of Dewey Street, Anderson. Booked at 2:34 a.m. Wednesday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish.
• Jamie Rose Heaps, 28, 1300 block of Ohio Avenue, Anderson. Booked at 4:47 a.m. Wednesday, possession of syringe, auto theft and possession of methamphetamine.
• Morgan Michelle Hollenbaugh, 26, 2500 block of North C Street, Elwood. Booked at 4:54 a.m. Wednesday, theft.
• Matthew A Linde, 37, 110 block 1/2 East Church Street, Alexandria. Booked at 5:05 a.m. Wednesday, resisting law enforcement.
• Cody Joseph Freeman, 18, 1800 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked at 6:21 a.m. Wednesday, criminal confinement and domestic battery.
