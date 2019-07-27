Inmates at the Madison County Jail: 284. Total in custody: 407.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Joshua Michael Dawson, 39, of the 900 block of East 23rd Street, Anderson. Booked at 1:14 p.m. Thursday, failure to return to lawful detention.
• Jacqueline Ruth Parke, 50, of the 10700 block of East Route 234, Wilkinson. Booked at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, return to county jail per court order.
• Jerek Terrell Perry, 24, of the 1900 block of Boxwood Drive, Anderson. Booked at 5:27 p.m. Thursday, return to county jail per court order.
• Matthew Allen Thompson, 26, of the 600 block of Rutherford Street, Summitville. Booked at 6:57 p.m. Thursday, attempted OWI.
• John Michael France, 21, of the 600 block of South County Road 300 East, Anderson. Booked at 8:21 p.m. Thursday, leave accident scene - property damage and unauthorized entry of motor vehicle.
• Jason Allen Henson, 43, of the 2300 block of Salem Park Court, Indianapolis. Booked at 9:40 p.m. Thursday, OWI: .15 BAC or greater.
• Shane William Monahan-Mclearon, 21, of the 9700 block of Lamoreaux, Fowlerville, Michigan. Booked at 9:52 p.m. Thursday, public intoxication.
• Myshia Tylyn Pierce, 35, of the 2400 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked at 10:06 p.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy.
• John William Cox, 55, of the 1300 block of East 53rd Street, Anderson. Booked at 10:42 p.m. Thursday, contempt of court and failure to appear.
• Maresha Darnace McCloud, 27, of the 1400 block of Walton Street, Anderson. Booked at 11:04 p.m. Thursday, violation of probation.
• Angel Kathryn Cutsinger, 18, of the 400 block of North Sheridan Street, Alexandria. Booked at 1:19 a.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• Luis Gallegos, 25, of the 1500 block of South I Street, Elwood. Booked at 1:20 a.m. Friday, domestic battery and strangulation.
• Thomas Gregory Krieger, 58, homeless. Booked at 4:02 a.m. Friday, violation community corrections.
• Michelle Joanna Davis, 50, of the 300 block of Andover Road, Anderson. Booked at 4:26 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Kevin Theodore Israel, 35, homeless. Booked at 4:34 a.m. Friday, hold for other jurisdiction.
• Sandra Kay Hash, 51, of the 300 block of West Berry Street, Alexandria. Booked at 4:54 a.m. Friday, hold for other jurisdiction.
• Candi Sue Clark, 56, homeless, Anderson. Booked at 4:59 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Michael Wayne Petty, 44, of the 700 block of West Washington Street, Alexandria. Booked at 5:33 a.m. Friday, invasion of privacy.
