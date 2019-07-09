Inmates at the Madison County Jail: 278. Total in custody: 408.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Sunday and Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Ronald D. Elmerick, 64, of the 600 block of North Main Street, Fairmount. Booked at 5:09 p.m. Sunday, attempted invasion of privacy.
• Jared William Todd Davis, 23, of the 14400 block of West Corner Road, Daleville. Booked at 9:19 p.m. Sunday, violation of work release.
• Jonathan Douglass Boyd, 26, of the 800 block of Indiana Avenue, Anderson. Booked at 9:37 p.m. Sunday, two counts of violation of probation and violation of suspended sentence.
• William A. Parson, 49, of the 2700 block of Marsha Drive, Anderson. Booked at 9:42 p.m. Sunday, attempted battery: with no or minor injury.
• Andrew Leo Lennen, 21, of the 800 block of North Anderson Street, Elwood. Booked at 10:10 p.m. Sunday, violation pretrial release and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish.
• Nathan Lee Helvie, 43, of the 3000 block of Chapel Road, Anderson. Booked at 1:30 a.m. Monday, contempt of court.
• James Ryan Crawford, 30, of the 700 block of Hazlett Street, Auburn. Booked at 2:17 a.m. Monday, Class C misdemeanor OWI and OWI: endangering a person and public intoxication.
