JAIL LOG
Total in custody: 413. Inmates at the Madison County Jail on Monday: 289.
The following people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Sunday and Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Darrian Linsey Hardy, 40, 1300 block of Menifee Street, Anderson. Booked 10:04 a.m. Sunday, two counts of civil contempt of court, child support.
• Cedric Dewayne Dunbar, 40, 2200 block of West Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 10:36 a.m. Sunday, criminal trespass and failure to appear.
• Caleb Andrew Laurie, 25, 3400 block of Charlton Street, Anderson. Booked 10:49 a.m. Sunday, operating without a license with a blood alcohol content of .15 and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.
• Justin Lee Lintz, 19, 200 block of South 11th St., Elwood. Booked 13.37 p.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish.
• Kevin Louis Davis, 39, 2300 block of Windmire Way, Anderson. Booked 5:02 p.m. Sunday, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level between .08 and .15.
• John C Coffey Jr., 42, 3900 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson. Booked 1:01 a.m. Monday, failure to appear, resisting law enforcement and striking, interfering with a law enforcement animal.
• Brandon Alan Thompson, 21, 100 block of North Park Avenue, Alexandria. Booked 1:20 a.m. Monday, theft and criminal mischief.
• Aaron Michael Couture, 31, 200 block of Locust Street, Anderson. Booked 2:26 a.m. Monday, obstruction of justice.
• Dustin James McCullum, 42, 200 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 2:35 a.m. Monday, violation of probation.
• Robert Haywood Hill, 26, 300 block of East Cross Street, Anderson. Booked 5:42 a.m. Monday, public intoxication; failure to appear; two counts of possession of marijuana, hash oil hashish; possession of paraphernalia; and possession of syringe.
• Mindy Leeann Wright, 40, first block of North 10th Street, Noblesville. Booked 6:11 a.m. Monday, operating while intoxicated, previous conviction.
