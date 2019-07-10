JAIL LOG
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Tanya Rose Bailey, 36, homeless. Booked at 8:35 a.m. Monday, residential entry, theft, domestic battery, OWI (C misdemeanor) and hold for 10-day probation violation.
• Tyson William Loy, 31, 500 block of Tomahawk Boulevard, Kokomo. Booked at 9:19 a.m. Monday, leave accident scene - property damage and disorderly conduct.
• Spencer Wesley Allen, 48, 330 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked at 1:10 p.m. Monday, return to county jail per court order.
• Colby Eldon Hillegas, 30, 840 block of Rustic Road, Anderson. Booked at 5:14 p.m. Monday, violation of suspended sentence.
• David Earl Reese, 53, 1000 block of North 14th Street, Elwood. Booked at 5:47 p.m. Monday, return to county jail per court order.
• Marcus Jermaine Cochran, 39, 1400 block of Dewey Street, Anderson. Booked at 6:04 p.m. Monday, return to county jail per court order.
• Brett P. Abernathy, 32, 4500 block of West Petty Road, Muncie. Booked at 6:53 p.m. Monday, two counts of burglary, two counts of residential entry and two counts of criminal mischief.
• James Eddie Wingate, 42, 2200 block of East Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked at 6:54 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Kevin Scott Kuhns, 41, 7300 block of North County Road 575 West, Frankton. Booked at 12:37 a.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe and possession of a controlled substance.
• Kamar Davion Young, 18, 4000 block of Champions Court, Anderson. Booked at 1:39 a.m. Tuesday, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and leave accident scene - property damage.
• Adam Clark Schuyler, 40, 140 block of McArthur Court, Anderson. Booked at 2:24 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Dustin Lee Purdy, 36, 2300 block of George Street, Anderson. Booked at 4:47 a.m. Tuesday, false informing and failure to appear.
• Christopher Michael Holt, 37, 720 block of Indiana Avenue, Anderson. Booked at 5:38 a.m. Tuesday, auto theft.
