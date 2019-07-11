JAIL LOG
Inmates at the Madison County Jail on Wednesday: 264. Total in custody: 388. These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Tuesday and Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Joshua David McDonald, 40, 2800 block of Apache Drive, Anderson. Booked at 8:22 a.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy.
• Lamont Albert Deleston, 28, 5800 block of South Scatterfield Road, Anderson. Booked at 10:01 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Brent Edward Ward, 45, 5800 block of South Scatterfield Road, Anderson. Booked at 10:51 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery and disorderly conduct.
• William Matthew Smedley, 40, 3100 block of Independence Drive South, Elwood. Booked at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, contempt of court (child support).
• David Lee Hedgecraft II, 29, 320 block of West County Road 600 North, Alexandria. Booked 4:08 p.m. Tuesday, return to county jail per court order.
• Christopher William Lopilato, 38, 2800 block of Tacoma Avenue, Muncie. Booked at 4:08 p.m. Tuesday, return to county jail per court order.
• Quentin Lee Hinkle, 24, 2600 block of Walton Street, Anderson. Booked at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, return to county jail per court order.
• Derrick Leroy Bowers, 36, 1200 block of West First Street, Alexandria. Booked at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, return to county jail per court order.
• Daniel James Harris, 36, 410 block of Wheeler Avenue, Anderson. Booked at 4:19 p.m. Tuesday, return to county jail per court order.
• Justin Lee Silvey, 38, 2400 block of South D Street, Elwood. Booked at 9:06 p.m. Tuesday, failure return lawful detention, violation of adult day reporting and violation of work release.
• Devan Cheree Toomer, 39, 1500 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked at 9:06 p.m. Tuesday, violation of probation and two counts of hold for other jurisdiction.
• Gloria Suzanne Mroz, 49, 2000 block of South N Street, Elwood. Booked at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday, check deception.
• Dena Laverne Johnson, 43, 920 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked at 12:44 a.m. Wednesday, possession of paraphernalia and hold for parole violation.
• Kalia Sue Walker, 30, 1600 block of North Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked at 1:17 a.m. Wednesday, contempt of court.
• Andrew Michael Robinson, 34, 7100 block of Chester Street, Anderson. Booked at 3:20 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Dani Rae Childress, 45, 210 block of South 10th Street, Elwood. Booked at 3:29 a.m. Wednesday, contempt of court and hold for 10-day probation violation.
• Sylias Wade Haggard, 31, 3900 block of St. Charles Street, Anderson. Booked at 4:03 a.m. Wednesday, battery: serious injury-deadly weapon and failure to appear.
• Cammie Louise French, 41, 13000 block of North County Road 425 East, Hope. Booked at 4:34 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Jill Ranae Goodman, 33, 500 block of South Clinton Street, Alexandria. Booked at 6:55 a.m. Wednesday, OWI: previous conviction, OWI: accident w/ serious injury and possession of paraphernalia.
