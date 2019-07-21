These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Friday and Saturday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Matthew Allen Rhoads, 27, homeless. Booked at 6:52 p.m. Friday, violation adult day reporting, parole violation and false informing.
• Gray Charles Riedel, 55, 420 block of Milton Avenue, Anderson. Booked at 7:27 p.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• Zachary Stephen Snyder, 19, 1400 block of North County Road 200 East, Anderson. Booked at 1:18 a.m. Saturday, criminal recklessness firearm.
• Damon Michael Arnold, 24, 1900 block of Drexel Drive, Anderson. Booked at 1:21 a.m. Saturday, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and violation of probation.
• Tyson Lynndale Wells, 41, 21st block of West 1000, Connersville. Booked at 1:26 a.m. Saturday, two counts violation of suspended sentence.
• Ashley Dawn Wolf, 33, 2100 block of Hill Street, Anderson. Booked at 1:57 a.m. Saturday, violation of probation, violation of suspended sentence and failure to return to lawful detention.
• Lisa Ann Coppess, 56, 9600 block of West Stargazer Drive, Pendleton. Booked at 4:53 a.m. Saturday, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish.
• Kelli Lynn Hardebeck, 32, 1600 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked at 4:56 a.m. Saturday, three counts failure to appear.
• Dravin Lee Lawson, 19, 850 block of North Anderson Street, Elwood. Booked at 5:13 a.m. Saturday, hold for other jurisdiction.
