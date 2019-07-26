JAIL LOG
Inmates at the Madison County Jail on Thursday: 285. Total in custody: 414.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Kristopher Lee Scott Jr., 18, of the 1900 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked at 10:39 a.m. Wednesday, illegal consumption of alcohol by minor.
• Joshua Gene Sexton, 43, of the 900 block of High Street, Anderson. Booked at 12:04 a.m. Wednesday, residential entry and hold for other jurisdiction.
• Joshawa Lee Zachary, 31, of the 900 block of West Second Street, Anderson. Booked at 6:12 a.m. Wednesday, theft.
• Jeremy James Harris, 27, of the 200 block of West 12th Street, Anderson. Booked at 7:42 a.m. Wednesday, public intoxication and hold for in home detention.
• Haley Nicole Coverdale, 40, of the 6800 block of South County Road 25 East, Pendleton. Booked at 10:03 a.m. Wednesday, abandon/neglect of vertebrate animal.
• Jorge George Garza, 53, of the 2700 block of Halford Street, Anderson. Booked at 12:46 a.m. Thursday, criminal trespass.
• Thomas Eugene Moore III, 41, of the 12600 block of Justice Crossing, Fishers. Booked at 12:52 a.m. Thursday, intimidation.
• Elijah Caine Lamberjack, 27, of the 100 block of Elizabeth Drive, Anderson. Booked at 12:59 a.m. Thursday, two counts dealing in methamphetamine, two counts dealing schedule IV controlled substance, two counts possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, two counts possession synthetic or lookalike drug and hold for other jurisdiction.
• Aaron Daniel Simmons, 34, of the 7200 block of South County Road 200 East, Markleville. Booked at 1:24 a.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and possession of syringe.
• Jason Alan Coons, 39, of the 1300 block of South D Street, Elwood. Booked at 1:26 a.m. Thursday, neglect of dependent and obstruction of justice.
• Lewis K Howard, 32, of the 300 block of Gaywood Drive, Chesterfield. Booked at 1:57 a.m. Thursday, theft.
• Glen Aaron Carnahan, 53, of the 200 block of East 29th Street, Anderson. Booked at 2:03 a.m. Thursday, attempted court commitment.
• Sandra Jenice Blaylock, 49, of the 2700 block of Marsha Drive, Anderson. Booked at 2:22 a.m. Thursday, possession synthetic or lookalike drug.
• Bob Patrick Dillon, 58, of the 1800 block of Poplar Street, Anderson. Booked at 2:22 a.m. Thursday, disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.
• Trevin Wayne Henson, 24, of the 2100 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson. Booked at 2:34 a.m. Thursday, theft, possession synthetic or lookalike drug and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jaleel RaDavid Wainaina, 24, of the 6400 block of West County Road 300 South, Anderson. Booked at 4:27 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery.
• Kristen Leigh-Zeis Holbrook, 26, of the 300 block of South Parkway Drive, Anderson. Booked at 5:14 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Christina Jean Mcdaniel, 28, of the 300 block of West Fourth Street, Anderson. Booked at 5:21 a.m. Thursday, fraud.
• Joshua Steven Coy, 37, of the 2500 block of South M Street, Elwood. Booked at 5:47 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery, intimidation and criminal mischief: other.
• Donald Ray Cochran-Hiday, 23, of the 4000 block of East County Road 300 North, Anderson. Booked at 6:04 a.m. Thursday, robbery, battery: no or minor injury and resisting law enforcement.
• Christopher James Myers, 22, of the 100 block of Main Street, Orestes. Booked at 6:06 a.m. Thursday, two counts failure to appear and hold for other jurisdiction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.