Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail 256, total in custody 381.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday through Saturday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Kimberly Ann Moss, 34, 500 block of Plum Street, Frankton. Booked 8:56 a.m. Thursday, possession of syringe and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Nikki Lea Justice, 43, 2400 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 9:18 a.m. Thursday, failure to appear, violation of probation and possession of syringe.
• Willie C Clay, 58, 2700 block of West 12th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:22 a,.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy.
• Cecilla Angel Arnett, 23, 1100 block of East 29th Street, Anderson. Booked 11:42 .M. Thursday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger.
• Brady Lee Buck, 31, 900 block of West Washington Street, Alexandria, Booked 12:09 p.m. Thursday, three counts contempt of court, violation of probation and failure to return to lawful detention.
• Shane Lewis Stephens Sr., 40, 1100 block of East 29th Street, Anderson. Bookeds 12:27 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger.
• Mary R. Copas, 52, 600 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 2:42 p.m. Thursday, possession of syringe and operation of a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Dashanea Niko Perry, 26, homeless. Booked 3:50 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear, two counts violation of probation, battery with a deadly weapon and residential entry.
• Gregory Scott McFadden, 59, 8900 block of South Indiana 109, Markleville. Booked 5:55 p.m. Thursday, failure to register as a sex offender and violation of a suspended sentence.
• Tony Lynn Carson Sr., 55, 2900 block of Huntsville Road, Pendleton. Booked 6:26 p.m. Thursday, escape/violation of a home detention order, violation of a suspended sentence and failure to appear.
• Jonathan D Short, 34, 3600 block of Brewster Drive, Plano, Texas. Booked 8:15 p.m. Thursday, stalking and invasion of privacy.
• Brandon Matthew Pressnall, 30, 8600 block of Fish Road, Bloomington. Booked 8:17 p.m. Thursday, violation of probation, failure to return to lawful detention and contempt of court.
• Shauna Yvonne Swafford, 34, 100 block of Lake Street, Chesterfield. Booked 10:32 p.m. Thursday, strangulation with no/minor injury and domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger.
• Jennifer Nicole Kelly, 45, first block of Fountain Lake Drive, Greenfield. Booked 11:32 p.m. Thursday, possession of syringe.
• Marcus Andrew Campbell, 48. Booked 12:11 a.m. Friday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
• Guydell Maurice Watson, 39, 2100 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 2:15 a.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Todd Terhon Casteel, 45, 2800 block of Bloomsbury South, Greenwood. Booked 5:51 a.. Friday, possession of methamphetamine; maintaining a common nuisance, controlled substances; possession of a Sub-Schedule V controlled substance; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Troy Patrick House, 51, 400 block of Redbud Boulevard North, Anderson. Booked 9:38 a.m. Friday, sexual misconduct with a minor/statutory rape.
• Kenaires Ross, 16. Booked 9:49 a.m. Friday, robbery and child in possession of a firearm.
• Darqwez Lamar Williams, 30, 1400 block of Walton Street, Anderson. Booked 12:36 p.m. Friday, invasion of privacy and failure to appear.
• Kevin Michael Hatfield, 52, 1400 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 12:48 p.m. Friday, two counts failure to appear.
• Brock Dawson, 21, 300 block of West 13th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:23 p.m. Friday, two counts strangulation with injury or unconscious victim and two counts battery in an angry, rude, insolent manner.
• Whitney Hope Creamer, 35, 2700 block of South F Street, Elwood. Booked 3:15 p.m. Friday, four counts violation of suspended sentence and two counts violation of probation.
• Charles Stevenson Spearman, 44, 100 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 3:31 p.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Terrance Derrell Goree, 52, 1100 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 4:32 p.m. Friday, domestic battery and invasion of privacy.
• Marcus Jon Tray Jordan, 21, 1200 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 7:33 p.m. Friday, violation of probation.
• Adam Daniel Knopp, 38, 2100 block of North A Street, Elwood. Booked 9 p.m. Friday, failure to appear and contempt of court.
• Hannah Kay Williams, 35, 100 block of South Washington Street, Chesterfield. Booked 10:49 p.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; operating with a controlled substance in the body; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Kristen Allene Wood, 24, 1200 block of South H Street, Elwood. Booked 12:06 a.m. Saturday, obstruction of justice; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; possession of a Sub-schedule II, III, IV controlled substance; dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Donathan Roderick Edwards, 43, 1400 block of West 10th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:43 a.m. Saturday, four counts failure to appear.
• Austin Scott Goodpaster, 20, 28900 block of Duck Creek Avenue, Atlanta. Booked 3:39 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Charles William Dunlap, 42, 1700 block of Delaware Street, Anderson. Booked 6:12 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operator never licensed.
• Bobby Allen Bair, 39, 1800 block of West 24th Street, Anderson. Booked 7:52 a.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Eddie Wayne Super, 66, 200 block of North Third Street, Elwood. Booked 3:27 p.m. Saturday, violation of work release.
• Michael James McGuire, 37, 1300 block of South J Street, Elwood. Booked 6:09 p.m. Saturday, two counts confinement and two counts domestic battery with prior unrelated convictions.
• Jonathan Lee Douglas, 21, 900 block of West 1050 North, Elwood. Booked 10:27 p.m. Saturday, two counts obstruction of justice; two counts possession of a Sub-Schedule I controlled substance; two counts possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and two counts possession of paraphernalia.
• Haley Janee Hart, 25, 2000 block of South K Street, Elwood. Booked 10:45 p.m. Saturday, two counts obstruction of justice; two counts possession of a Sub-Schedule V controlled substance, and two counts possession of paraphernalia.
• Zachary Douglas Norris, 24, 2000 block of South K Street, Elwood. Booked 10:49 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear, possession of a Sub-Schedule V controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Douglas Allen Abbott, 49, 2000 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked 10:54 p.m.., two counts possession of methamphetamine.