Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 220, total in custody 263.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Saturday to Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Claud Richard Weaver, 56, 1300 block of West Monroe, Alexandria. Booked 10:35 a.m. Friday, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a handgun without a license.
• Thomas Leon Ward III, 28, 2100 block of South Howell Street, Muncie. Booked 3:17 p.m. Friday, auto theft.
• Billie Jo Goodnight, 42, homeless. Booked 3:31 p.m. Friday, criminal trespass.
• Chase Alexander-Grifffin Gale, 25, 6300 block of West Knightsbridge Court, McCordsville. Booked 6:47 p.m. Friday, violation of probation and violation of work release.
• Timothy John Hollandsworth, 55, 800 block of Indiana Avenue, Anderson. Booked 8:53 p.m. Friday, operating with a controlled substance in the body, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, operating or permitting operation without financial responsibility while having a prior unrelated conviction or judgment.
• Corey Scott Main, 35, 7600 block of Indiana 109, Markleville. Booked 12:03 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear; contempt of court, child support, failure to return to lawful detention and violation of Community Corrections.
• Benjamin Todd Trueblood, 31, 8900 block of South County Road 800 West, Pendleton. Booked 1:22 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery and confinement.
• Stacey Suzanne Hamlett, 47, 500 block of West County Road 300 North, Anderson. Booked 1:26 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Leticia Denise Lark, 46, 3100 block of Autumn Ridge Court, Anderson. Booked 2:55 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Jonathon Daniel Baker, 33, 2100 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson. Booked 6:36 a.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy.
• Thomas Frank Dunigan II, 39, 5300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 12:11 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Shawn Michael Murrey, 31, 200 block of South Black Street, Alexandria. Booked 1:20 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear, escape from lawful detention and violation of work release.
• Latoya Naprice Stennis, 39, 2300 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 4:19 p.m. Saturday, criminal trespass.
• Armando Nicasio, 28, 2000 block of Walnut Street, Anderson. Booked 6:49 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery, confinement and battery committed with a deadly weapon.
• James Ray Hill Jr., 32, homeless. Booked 7 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Alonzo Taszell Davis-Southers, 33, 1500 block of Walton Street, Anderson. Booked 8:13 p.m. Saturday, two counts child molest.
• Blake Lee Cochran, 30, 6200 block of Brookville Road, Indianapolis. Booked 9:46 p.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy.
• Eric Todd Schroeder, 51, 2800 block of Greenbriar Road, Anderson. Booked 11:12 p.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Brooklyn Shiann Jackson, 28, 1300 block of South D Street, Elwood. Booked 2:06 a.m. Sunday, two counts possession of methamphetamine and two counts maintaining a common nuisance.
• Qyn Lakuez Boswell Jr., 27, 10500 block of Sienna Drive, Noblesville. Booked 3:35 a.m. Sunday, battery with bodily injury, strangulation with moderate to severe injury and intimidation.
• Deron Deontre Alexander, 27, 4700 block of Kelvington Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 4:04 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Lakevya Raneal Bennett, 31, 200 block of Memorial Drive, Muncie. Booked 5:10 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Dustin Alan Husted, 39, 9700 block of West Walnut Street, Lapel. Booked 5:43 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Stacie Elizabeth Fuller, 30, 8000 block of Richardt Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 8:34 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated,
• Willard Jordan Troutman, 26, 2700 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 3:59 p.m. Sunday, violation of Community Corrections, interfering in the reporting of a crime, domestic battery, felon in possession of a firearm, confinement and theft with a value up to $750.
• Daniel Alva Bair, 28, 2600 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 5:03 p.m. Sunday, probation violation.
• Owen Alan Foit, 27, 1200 block of East Maple Street, Frankton. Booked 7:12 p.m. Sunday, habitual traffic violator.
• Rachel Ann Cutsinger, 38, 1500 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 8:15 p.m. Sunday, two counts failure to appear and violation of probation.
• Tori Lynn Zachary, 23, 4200 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked 9:22 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Casandra June Elsten, 26, 900 block of Madison Street, Frankton. Booked 9:33 p.m. Sunday, escape/violation of home detention order and theft with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Jeanetta Kay Eckhoff, 48, 2800 block of Linda Lane, Muncie. Booked 1:62 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Analicia Mercedez Rodriguez, 24, 4300 block of Wild Turkey Drive, Anderson. Booked 3:34 a.m. Monday, two counts failure to appear.
• Kimberly Kay Hopper, 60, 1400 block of North Canal Street, Alexandria. Booked 3:41 a.m. Monday, battery with bodily injury.
• Storm Renee Heath, 22, 2700 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked 3:57 a.m. Monday, failure to appear, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
