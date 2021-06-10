Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 235, total in custody 298.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Saturday through Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Joshua Lee Christmas, 41, 5300 block of Liz Lane, Anderson. Booked 1:01 a.m. Saturday, public intoxication.
• Katrina Lynn Page, 32, 400 block of West 11th Street, Alexandria. Booked 1:23 a.m. Saturday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and battery with bodily injury.
• Desiree Jennifer Kwisz, 36, 200 block of H Street, Wilkinson. Booked 1:43 a.m. Saturday, two counts failure to appear.
• Jennifer M. Clanin, 47, 1000 block of West County Road 900 North, Alexandria. Booked 1:50 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Gary Lee Hendrickson, 25, 4400 block of Pitt Street, Anderson. Booked 3:51 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Jimmy Lee Jones Jr., 55, 4800 block of Fairview Street, Anderson. Booked 9:09 a.m. Saturday, two counts failure to appear.
• Jordan Matthew Montague, 28, 2300 block of Sunset Drive, Anderson. Booked 11:41 a.m. Saturday, two counts failure to appear.
• Kimberly Kay Hopper, 60, 1400 block of North Canal Street, Alexandria. Booked 2:06 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Toney Eugene Anderson, 46, 100 block of Gregory Drive, Anderson. Booked 5:26 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Brandy Nicole Gee, 45, 2100 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 5:44 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Michael Andrew Jones, 28, 4400 block of Kevon Drive, Anderson. Booked 7:08 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• James Melvin Minner, 57, 1300 block of Water Bluff Way, Anderson. Booked 9:15 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Cory Scott Whiteaker, 24, 600 block of Johnson Court. Booked 9:30 p.m. Saturday, violation of probation, intimidation, resisting law enforcement and criminal mischief with damage less than $750.
• Kristen Leigh Zeis Holbrook, 28, 300 block of South Parkway Drive, Anderson. Booked 10 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear, possession of paraphernalia and possession of a Sub-Schedule V controlled substance.
• Donte Ramon Reese, 33, 1900 block of Fulton Street, Anderson. Booked 10:45 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child younger than 16, strangulation with no/minor injury and confinement.
• Dawn Renee Miller, 51, 300 block of East 12th Street, Anderson. Booked 11:20 a.m. Sunday, invasion of privacy.
• Duane Michael Mountain, 50, 700 block of Cottage Avenue, Anderson. Booked 12:42 a.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Sub-Schedule V controlled substance.
• Alison Lovelle Turner, 26, 3600 block of North Indiana 9, Anderson. Booked 3:08 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Christopher Lee James, 30, 1900 block of North C Street, Elwood. Booked 3:43 a.m. Sunday, intimidation and battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Robert Jacob Myers, 33, 10400 block of Cedar Drive, Fishers. Booked 3:46 a.m. Sunday, pointing a firearm and criminal recklessness.
• Michael C. McGuire, 41, 2300 block of Bramble Way, Anderson. Booked 4:23 a.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish salvia.
• Jason Andrew Keller, 41, 500 block of North Massachusetts Avenue, Alexandria. Booked 4:59 a.m. Sunday, burglary, resisting law enforcement and criminal mischief with damage to property less than $750.
• Jace Alexander Beeman, 19, 2400 block of South C Street, Elwood. Booked 5:22 a.m. Sunday, shoplifting with a value up to $750.
• Logan Myers Taylor, 23, 2000 block of North B Street, Elwood. Booked 5:55 a.m. Sunday, failure to appear, possession of a handgun without a license, possession of a Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Rodrick Deshon Nunn, 32, 200 block of Ringwood Way, Anderson. Booked 8:34 a.m. Sunday, violation of probation.
• James Harvey Sharpe, 42, 1200 block of Main Street, Lapel. Booked 9:58 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Melissa Diane Marie Withers, 29, 1100 block of Dearborn, Indianapolis. Booked 3:35 a.m. Monday, possession of syringe; possession of a Sub-Schedule V controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; possession of paraphernalia, driving while suspended and resisting law enforcement.
• Stacey Lynn Cox, 41, 2900 block of Pitt Street, Anderson. Booked 5:38 a.m. Monday, possession of syringe.
• Eric Miles Bishop, 26, 100 block of Vine Street, Plainfield. Booked 11:08 a.m. Monday, pocket picking with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Brent Lenard Scroggins, 30, 7400 block of North Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 1:19 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Chessaney Marie Robbins, 23, 1600 block of Noble Street, Anderson. Booked 2:42 p.m. Monday, neglect of dependent/child.
• Cedric Dewayne Dunbar, 42, 2200 block of West Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 5:18 p.m. Monday, battery with bodily injury, resisting law enforcement and operator never licensed.
• Michael Lee Minor, 53, 1800 block of East County Road 400 North, Anderson. Booked 7:08 p.m. Monday, violation of probation.
• Sarah Marie Fuller, 35, 300 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:26 p.m. Monday, violation of Re-Entry Court.
• Michael David Engle, 52, 10600 block of North Indiana 67-28, Albany. Booked 10:52 p.m. Monday, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of syringe, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, obstruction of justice, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
