Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 246, total in custody 216.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Sunday to Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Joshua Lee Hague, 33, 4200 block of East Indiana 236, Anderson. Booked 8:53 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Crystal Ann White, 28, 1100 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked 9:20 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Marquis Dalton Turner, 26, 800 block of Old Orchard Road, Anderson. Booked 10:27 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Raymond Wayne Walls, 46, 1500 block of South Q Street, Elwood. Booked 1:39 a.m. Monday, possession of a firearm by a seriously violent felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, altered gun identification, possession of a handgun without a license, possession of syringe, maintaining a common nuisance, obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule I, II, III, IV, V controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Tanner David Bruce, 29, 10700 block of Wymm Lane, Ingalls. Booked 2:33 a.m. Monday, battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty; operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated; operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; resisting law enforcement; and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
• Matthew Stephen Glover, 31, 2700 block of West 16th Street, Anderson. Booked 5:36 a.m. Sunday, two counts of possession of a Schedule I, II, III, IV, V controlled substance; two counts of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and two counts of possession of paraphernalia.
• Colton Ryan Hieatt, 26, 13500 block of North County Road 400 East, Alexandria. Booked 6:52 p.m. Monday, possession of syringe.
• Edward Lloyd Wright II, 29, 1100 block of East 27th Street, Anderson. Booked 8:15 p.m. Monday, intimidation.
• Tyler Thomas Metz, 34, 10800 block of Wymm Lane, Ingalls. Booked 10:56 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Acie Darrell Allmond, 40, 2000 block of Jefferson, Anderson. Booked 11:41 p.m. Monday, two counts of possession of a handgun without a license and two counts of manufacturing, dealing methamphetamine.
• Kyle Robert Jarrell, 21, 800 block of Ninth Street, Elwood. Booked 11:56 p.m. Monday, possession of syringe and possession of a Schedule I, II, II, IV, I controlled substance.
• Kenneth Tyrone Boyd, 31, 1600 block of West 20th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:35 a.m. Tuesday, possession of a handgun without a license and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Brett Douglas Wallace, 57, 300 block of Elva Street, Anderson. Booked 1:58 a.m. Tuesday, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of syringe.
• Kimberly Ann Day, 54, 900 block of Noble Run, Noblesville. Booked 2:06 a.m. Tuesday, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jordan Allen Reed, 27, 400 block of Delaware Street, Anderson. Booked 2:09 a.m. Tuesday, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of syringe.
• Andrew Ryan Hendricks, 32, first block of Village parkway, Pendleton. Booked 4:42 a.m. Tuesday, possession of syringe.
