Jail Log
These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Brandon Lee Hardwick, 33, 1400 block of Woodscliff Drive, Anderson, booked at 11:51 a.m. Thursday, violation of work release.
Amanda Jo Burk, 33, 2700 block of Mounds Road, Anderson, booked at 12:45 p.m. Thursday, court commitment.
Aden Tanq Wilson, 22, 2600 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson, booked at 2:34 p.m. Thursday, violation of sanctions.
David Mobley, 56, Pendleton, booked at 2:36 p.m. Thursday, burglary and parole violation.
Sean Patrick Sullivan, 53, Indianapolis, booked at 3:14 p.m. Thursday, burglary.
Montague M. Oliver III, 27, Frankton, booked at 4:14 p.m. Thursday, contempt of court.
Adenike Olufunmila Oloyede, 40, Greenwood, booked at 7:42 p.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine, trafficking with an inmate and possession of a controlled substance.
Dakota Joe Coons, 18, Frankton, booked at 11:07 p.m. Thursday, possession of cocaine and minor consuming an alcoholic beverage.
Jesse Andrew Hunter, 19, Frankton, booked at 11:08 p.m. Thursday, possession of cocaine and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.