Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 222; total in custody, 363.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Monday or Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Erin Dawn Owens, 42, 200 block of North Swain Street, Ingalls. Booked 1 a.m. Monday, visiting a common nuisance, legend drug; obstruction of justice; and possession of legend drug or precursor.
• Jaclyn Roseva Smith, 41, 2000 block of Ashbourne Road, Anderson. Booked 1:32 a.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Sub-Schedule V controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Charles Joseph Weir, 39, 2000 block of Ashbourne Road, Anderson. Booked 1:47 a.m. Monday, failure to appear, invasion of privacy and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Juanita Leona Bugby, 48, 2200 block of West 12th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:15 a.m. Monday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger.’
• Kerwin Jaowan Cole, 40, 1100 block of Louise Street, Anderson. Booked 11:07 a.m. Monday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• William Lee Yutmeyer, 36, homeless, Anderson. Booked 11:14 a.m. Monday, battery against a public safety official, inmate in possession of a dangerous device, battery committed with a deadly weapon, intimidation and inmate in possession of a deadly device.
• Cody Austin Smith, 28, 1700 block of North Cross Lakes Circle, Anderson. Booked 11:54 a.m. Monday, criminal trespass.
• Billie Jo Owens, 37, 2700 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked 2:45 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Edward Tyrone Braxton, 55, 1800 block of Sheridan Street, Anderson. Booked 2:47 p.m. Monday, contempt of court, child support.
• Jimmy Edward Griffin II, 38, 1500 block of Halford Street, Anderson. Booked 4:45 p.m. Monday, three counts failure to appear.
• Timothy Allan Sowers, 43, 700 block of Hanna Street, Plainfield. Booked 5:10 p.m. Monday, nonsupport of dependent/child.
• Tiphani Rose’Lyn Lodge, 28, 4800 block of East Ind. 32, Anderson. Booked 9:33 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Anthony Joseph Sharpe, 41, 1200 block of Main Street, Lapel. Booked 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, two counts failure to appear.
• Derek Dewey-Lee-Shawn Hutchison, 34, 200 block of South 25th Street, Elwood. Booked 12:36 p.m, Tuesday, failure to register as a sex offender.
• Leo Pullivan Mickle, 44, 4300 block of Exmoore Court, Indianapolis. Booked 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, failure to return to lawful detention.
• Parresha Rochshonna Samuels, 40, homeless, Anderson. Booked 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Brian Joseph Christlieb, 36, 1000 block of Club House Drive, Anderson. Booked 2:22 p.m. Tuesday, residential entry, criminal trespass and criminal mischief resulting in less than $750.
• Lance Lee Looper, 31, 100 block of School Street, Markleville. Booked 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, two counts failure to appear.
• Joshua Edward Super, 44, 200 block of North Third Street, Elwood. Booked 4:39 p.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Brittney Nicole McKinley, 32, 200 block of North Third Street, Elwood. Booked 5:03 p.m. Tuesday, two counts possession of methamphetamine and two counts possession of paraphernalia.
• Amber Rene Wilcox, 51, 1700 block of West 14th Street, Anderson. Booked 5:31 p.m. Tuesday, habitual traffic violator.
• Brian Joseph Christlieb, 36, 1000 block of Club House Drive, Anderson. Booked 6 p.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy, intimidation and domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger.
• Corey Scott Main, 36, 7600 block of South Ind. 109, Markleville. Booked 6:32 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Cynthia Ann Schuyler, 36, 2200 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson. Booked 8 p.m. Tuesday, three counts violation of Drug Court.
• Brian William Arthur, 37, homeless. Booked 8:05 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Heather Ann Tucker, 49, 2000 block of Wagon Wheel Court, Anderson. Booked 9:33 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.