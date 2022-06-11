Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 222. Total in custody: 342.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Shelby Saleen Kruckeberg, 20, 200 block of East 13th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:03 a.m. Wednesday, battery with bodily injury.
• Mark Anthony Smith, 28, address unknown. Booked 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, criminal trespass.
• Demetrius Javaun Wilson, 27, 2700 block of West 16th Street, Anderson. Booked 4:22 a.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Kimberly Dawn Smith, 35, 600 block of South Canal Street, Alexandria. Booked 2:17 a.m. Wednesday, fraud.
• James Everett Walters, 25, 5600 block of West Reformatory Road, Pendleton. Booked 2:29 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Shane Micheal Bixby, 44, 2000 block of South H Street, Elwood. Booked 5:52 p.m. Wednesday, two counts possession of methamphetamine and two counts neglect possession of paraphernalia.
• Angela K. Sandman, 38, 1600 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 5:57 p.m. Wednesday, neglect of dependent/child, possession of methamphetamine, possession of Sub-Schedule V controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Julie Marie Strohl, 58, 8700 block of West Carefree Drive, Pendleton. Booked 8:27 p.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Richard Tyrone Flowers III, 22, 2600 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson. Booked 9:44 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• William Paul Casto, 49, 900 block of South Anderson Street, Elwood. Booked 10:23 p.m. Wednesday, violation of Community Corrections.
• Brian Keith Elbert II, 42, 100 block of West Monroe Street, Alexandria. Booked 2:29 a.m. Thursday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia and possession of paraphernalia.
• Chastity Lynn Cady, 37, 100 block of West Monroe Street, Alexandria. Booked 3:34 a.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; operating with a controlled substance in the body, possession of paraphernalia, obstruction of justice and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Jack Buttry, 54, 200 boock of North 11th Street, Elwood. Booked 3:40 a.m. Thursday, contempt of court.
• Wade Le Roy Roby, 19, 2300 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked 4:35 a.m. Thursday, operating with a blood alcohol content between .08 and .15.
• Robert Duane Callaway, 64, 1600 block of South P Street, Elwood. Booked 8:43 a.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
• Calvin Drake Shelton, 27, 800 block of Silver Street, Anderson. Booked 11:22 a.m. Thursday, failure to return to lawful detention and violation of Community Corrections.
• Eric Joseph Pieper, 30, 4600 block of South Madison Street, Muncie. Booked 11:58 a.m. Thursday, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia with a prior conviction; possession of marijuana, hash oil hashish, salvia; possession of a Sub-Schedule V controlled substance; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Andrew Raymond Brown, 34, 100 block of East Third Street, Marion. Booked 12:54 p.m. Thursday, obstruction of justice and possession of a Sub-Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance.
• Terry Gene Bolden Sr., 53, 500 block of North 13th Street, Elwood. Booked 4:51 p.m. Thursday, three counts violation of probation.
• Saul Brendon Jones, 41, 9400 block of West County Road 1000 South, Fortville. Booked 6:33 p.m. Thursday, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
• Steven Russell Coston, 39, 300 block of North 16th Street, Noblesville. Booked 6:56 p.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
• Lucinda Ann Adams, 54, homeless, Anderson. Booked 9:08 p.m. Thursday, violation of probation.
• Shawn Alan Welker, 41, 2400 block of Lafayette Street, Anderson. Booked 10:30 p.m. Thursday, violation of probation, invasion of privacy with a prior conviction and invasion of privacy.
• Holli Anne Atyeo, 24, 1100 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 11:28 a.m. Thursday, violation of suspended sentence.