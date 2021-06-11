Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 242, total in custody 294.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Tuesday to Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Dale Bryan Butler, 34, 100 block of East Mariam, Alexandria. Booked 12:54 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• Nathan Eckhart Pierce, 38, 100 block of East Pendleton Avenue, Lapel. Booked 6:26 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
• Kevin Theodore Israel, 37, 300 block of West Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 10:32 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Scott Wayne Steele, 30, 2400 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 11:17 a.m. Tuesday, violation of probation.
• Brennon Lee Foy, 30, 9700 block of South 50 West, Muncie. Booked 11:26 a.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• William Darrell Andrews, 50, 2700 block of South 300 East, Anderson. Booked 11:47 a.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy.
• Casey Michelle Whitehead, 34, 200 block of Webster Street, Anderson. Booked 1:29 p.m. Tuesday, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and possession of methamphetamine.
• Raymond Y. Woods, 33, Department of Correction, Wabash Valley, Carlisle. Booked 1:36 p.m. Tuesday, two counts battery using a bodily fluid while having Hepatitis, tuberculosis or HIV infection and two counts battery against a public safety official.
• Stephen A. Hanna, 38, Department of Correction, Wabash Valley, Carlisle. Booked 1:36 p.m. Tuesday, two counts battery using a bodily fluid while having Hepatitis, tuberculosis or HIV.
• Donnie Jermaine Smith, 44, 2600 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 2:11 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear; three counts civil contempt of court, child support; domestic battery and violation of probation.
• Justin Lee Johnson, 32, 1900 block of Morton Street, Anderson. Booked 2:35 p.m. Tuesday, two counts failure to appear.
• Will Lee Arline, 35, 2900 block of Scatterfield Road, Anderson. Booked 3:33 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.
• Kendarius Denarde Ivory, 30, 2100 block of McKinley Street, Anderson. Booked 4:04 p.m. Tuesday, violation of Re-Entry Court.
• Brooklyn Kay Galbreath, 31, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 4:34 p.m. Tuesday, five counts violation of Drug Court.
• Anthony Lee Skirvin, 43, 3500 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson. Booked 4:57 p.m. Tuesday, child molest.
• Jonathan Joseph Hayes, 24, 1400 block of West Third Street, Anderson. Booked 5:59 p.m. Tuesday, robbery, intimidation and possession of a handgun without a license.
• Dakota James Lawson, 22, 200 block of South 18th Street, Elwood. Booked 8:32 p.m. Tuesday, two counts failure to appear.
• Wendell Scott Hiday, 40, 1500 block of South J Street, Elwood. Booked 9:07 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Leroy Tyler Bibbs, 28, 200 block of Lakeview Drive, Noblesville. Booked 1104 p.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
• Aaron Ray Staton, 43, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, receiving stolen property and intimidation.
• Aaron Thomas Brooks, 28, 1400 block of Halford, Anderson. Booked 2:39 a.m. Wednesday, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
• Joseph William Baker, 39, 3800 block of West 25th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:54 a.m. Wednesday, confinement.
• Donquavius Jecar Pullin, 25, 1900 block of Jefferson Street, Anderson. Booked 8:18 p.m. Wednesday, maintaining a common nuisance and dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Allen Lemont Riley, 30, Department of Correction, Correctional Industrial Facility, Pendleton. Booked 10:39 a.m. Wednesday, trafficking a controlled substance with an inmate and dealing a Schedule I, II, III controlled substance.
• Demarcus Solvontez Davis, 28, 1700 block of Woodbine Drive, Anderson. Booked 7:44 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Tori Nicole Prater, 25, 2000 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
• Toni Marie Lawrence, 35, 700 block of East 32nd Street, Anderson. Booked 9:37 p.m. Wednesday, burglary, theft with a value between $750 and $50,000 and residential entry.
• Miranda Rae Harmon, 22, 3800 block of West 25th Street, Anderson. Booked 11:13 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Brandon Darrell Jones, 30, 1500 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 12:37 a.m. Thursday, violating a home detention order by escape and theft with a value up to $750.
• Shauna Yvonne Swafford, 33, 300 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 12:49 a.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
