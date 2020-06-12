Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 231, total in custody 201.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Sunday through Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Joshua Lee Hague, 33, 4200 block of East Indiana 236, Anderson. Booked 8:53 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Crystal Ann White, 28, 1100 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked 9:20 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Marquis Dalton Turner, 26, 800 block of Old Orchard Road, Anderson. Booked 10:27 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Raymond Wayne Walls, 46, 1500 block of South Q Street, Elwood. Booked 1:39 a.m. Monday, possession of a firearm by a seriously violent felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, altered gun identification, possession of a handgun without a license, possession of syringe, maintaining a common nuisance, obstruction of justice; possession of a Schedule I, II, III, IV, V controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Tanner David Bruce, 29, 10700 block of Wymm Lane, Ingalls. Booked 2:33 a.m. Monday, battery against a public safety official engaged in official duty; operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated; operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; resisting law enforcement; and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
• Matthew Stephen Glover, 31, 2700 block of West 16th Street, Anderson. Booked 5:36 a.m. Sunday, two counts of possession of a Schedule I, II, III, IV, V controlled substance; two counts of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and two counts of possession of paraphernalia.
• Colton Ryan Hieatt, 26, 13500 block of North County Road 400 East, Alexandria. Booked 6:52 p.m. Monday, possession of syringe.
• Edward Lloyd Wright II, 29, 1100 block of East 27th Street, Anderson. Booked 8:15 p.m. Monday, intimidation.
• Tyler Thomas Metz, 34, 10800 block of Wymm Lane, Ingalls. Booked 10:56 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• Acie Darrell Allmond, 40, 2000 block of Jefferson, Anderson. Booked 11:41 p.m. Monday, two counts of possession of a handgun without a license and two counts of manufacturing, dealing methamphetamine.
• Kyle Robert Jarrell, 21, 800 block of Ninth Street, Elwood. Booked 11:56 p.m. Monday, possession of syringe and possession of a Schedule I, II, II, IV, I controlled substance.
• Kenneth Tyrone Boyd, 31, 1600 block of West 20th Street, Anderson. Booked 1:35 a.m. Tuesday, possession of a handgun without a license and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Brett Douglas Wallace, 57, 300 block of Elva Street, Anderson. Booked 1:58 a.m. Tuesday, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of syringe.
• Kimberly Ann Day, 54, 900 block of Noble Run, Noblesville. Booked 2:06 a.m. Tuesday, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jordan Allen Reed, 27, 400 block of Delaware Street, Anderson. Booked 2:09 a.m. Tuesday, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of syringe.
• Andrew Ryan Hendricks, 32, first block of Village parkway, Pendleton. Booked 4:42 a.m. Tuesday, possession of syringe.
• Tommy Allen Graham, 51, 2900 block of Sheridan Street, Anderson. Booked 8:58 a.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy.
• Taja Ann Robinson, 38, 1300 block of Locust Street, Anderson. Booked 10:07 a.m. Tuesday, battery with bodily injury.
• James Louis Perry, 34, 3400 block of Kinnear Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, two counts of failure to appear.
• Eric Marshall Schuler, 37, 2300 block of Layton Road, Anderson. Booked 2:09 p.m. Tuesday, criminal possession of synthetic drug or lookalike substance, possession of syringe and theft.
• Stacee Nickole Branum, 22, 200 block of South Mustin Drive, Anderson. Booked 6:37 p.m. Tuesday, possession of paraphernalia, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of synthetic or lookalike substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule I,II, III, IV, V controlled substance and possession of syringe.
• Dwane Michael Root, 19, 3300 block of New York Street, Indianapolis. Booked 7:41 p.m. Tuesday, inmate in possession of dangerous device.
• Lorene David Ashby, 32, 1100 block of Victory Court, Anderson. Booked 8:35 p.m. Tuesday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and failure to appear.
• Storm Renee Heath, 21, 1300 block of East Defenbaugh Street, Kokomo. Booked 12:11 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Tama Gene Butts, 30, 100 block of West 12th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:51 a.m. Wednesday, theft and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.
• Lisa Ann Parsons, 30, 6800 block of Goat Hollow Road, Martinsville. Booked 8:47 a.m. Wednesday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Audrey James Austin, 30, 700 block of Lonesvale, Anderson. Booked 9 a.m. Wednesday, domestic battery.
• Justin Tylor Rankin, 32, 300 block of East Walnut Street, Michigantown. Booked 10:55 a.m. Wednesday, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jessica Dianne Sigler, 40, 3600 block of Quincy Drive, Anderson. Booked 4:42 p.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and two counts of failure to appear.
• Sharon S. Cobb, 64, 1100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 4:51 p.m. Wednesday, pointing a firearm and two counts of intimidation.
• Michael Eugene Hobbs, 36, 900 block of South B Street, Elwood. Booked 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Rebecca Ann Watson, 37, 1000 block of West First Street, Anderson. Booked 6:01 p.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Justin Edward Lockridge, 32, 2000 block of Tamarack Road, Pendleton. Booked 6:10 p.m. Wednesday, maintaining a common nuisance and manufacturing and dealing methamphetamine.
