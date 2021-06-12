Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 234. Total in custody: 296.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the county prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Jesus Noe Bermea, 35, 100 block of North 18th Street, Elwood. Booked 7:39 a.m. Thursday, domestic battery and intimidation.
• Monte L. Purciful II, 38, 900 block of Harrison Street, Frankton. Booked 9:44 a.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Kevonna Sherryce Goree, 34, 2800 block of Brentwood Drive, Anderson. Booked 11:19 a.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy.
• Krystal Marie Counceller, 36, 1000 block of Marion Street, Alexandria. Booked 12:41 p.m. Thursday, violation of probation.
• Dion Tyrone Wright, 51, 1900 block of East Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 4:46 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Daniel Keith Smith, 21, 2800 block of North D Street, Elwood. Booked 4:48 p.m. Thursday, fraud, interfering with drug/alcohol screening.
• Kenneth Ray Sheppard II, 38, 1300 block of North Central, Connersville. Booked 5:33 p.m. Thursday, violation of work release.
• Frank Lee Hatter Jr., 56, 2000 block of Fairview Street, Anderson. Booked 5:59 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear and violation of probation.
• Kenneth Jesse Howell Jr., 35, homeless. Booked 8:11 p.m. Thursday, violation of probation.
• Bradley Darnell Warner, 39, 3600 block of Dogwood Drive, Anderson. Booked 9:23 p.m. Thursday, residential entry.
• James Claude McGuire II, 35, 2300 block of Raintree Drive, Anderson. Booked 11:48 p.m. Thursday, interfering with the reporting of a crime, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child younger than 16 and confinement.
• Marcus Jon Tray Jordan, 21, 1200 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 1:47 a.m. Friday, violation of probation.
• Corena Vanessa Swain, 49, 2606 Highland Avenue, Anderson. Booked 2:02 a.m. Friday, operating while intoxicated with serious bodily injury.
• Raymond Anthony Waymire Jr., 45, 2600 block of Crystal Street, Anderson. Booked 5:04 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
