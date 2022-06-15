Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail 217, total in custody 351.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday to Sunday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Wayne Weintraut, 65, 1300 block of Cincinnati Avenue, Anderson. Booked 12:03 a.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• Lester Kendrick Wright, 50, first block of North Lansdown Way, Anderson. Booked 1:50 a.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater.
• Christain Guadalupe Miranda, 29, address unknown. Booked 1:55 a.m. Friday, attempted leaving the scene of a crash with property damage; operator never licensed; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; intimidation and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Thomas Joseph Glotzbach, 30, homeless. Booked 3:37 a.m. Friday, invasion of privacy.
• Marcus Eugene Lewis, 25, 1300 block of East 53rd Street, Anderson. Booked 7:02 a.m. Friday, two counts public intoxication and two counts disorderly conduct.
• Erica Menifee, 27, 1800 block of East Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 9:56 a.m. Friday, criminal mischief with property damage valued at less than $750 and residential entry.
• Ninah Samone Ross , 27, 1800 block of Olive Street, Indianapolis. Booked 11:27 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Kristina Marie Hager-Marcure, 28, 1400 block of West 10th Street, Anderson. Booked 12:16 p.m. Friday, violation of work release.
• Martaes Lewaun Beverly Sr., 28, 1200 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked 1:53 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Tra’Kevion Sentrez Anthony, 19, 400 block of Milton Street, Anderson. Booked 4:09 p.m. Friday, two counts failure to appear.
• Bridgette Irene Ellis, 45, 3500 block of Columbus Avenue, Anderson. Booked 4:20 p.m. Friday, violation of probation.
• Joshua Logan Marcum, 30, 6400 block of North 50 East, Sharpsville. Booked 5:19 p.m. Friday, driving while suspended.
• Zachary Lamont Hopper, 32, 800 block of Maplewood Avenue, Anderson. Booked 7 p.m. Friday, two counts domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger.
• Colton Ryan Hieatt, 28, 13500 block of North County Road 400 East, Alexandria. Booked 8:08 p.m. Friday, contempt of court, failure to return to lawful detention and two counts failure to appear.
• Virginia Ann Callender, 50, 100 block of East Garfield Street, Alexandria. Booked 10:05 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Jose Juan Ramirez Jr., 26, 500 North 20th Street, Elwood. Booked 1:26 a.m. Saturday, battery in a rude, angry, insolent manner, disorderly conduct, refusal to identify self while stopped for infraction/ordinance and public intoxication.
• Landon Reis Hogge, 20, 2600 block of State Street, Anderson. Booked 4:21 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; possession of paraphernalia; and two counts minor in possession of alcoholic beverage.
• Francisco Javier Paiz, 49, 9300 block of Fireside Circle, Indianapolis. Booked 5:22 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; and reckless driving.
• Holly Kay Shaul, 35, 1900 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 8:39 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear and possession of methamphetamine.
• Shawn Michael Shirley, 31, 300 block of East 35th Street, Anderson. Booked 11:46 a.m. Saturday, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a Sub-Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Saul Brendon Jones, 41, 700 block of Dublin Drive, Pendleton. Booked 1:55 p.m. Saturday, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
• Christina Kay Cox, 37, 2300 block of Walnut Street, Anderson. Booked 2:58 p.m. Saturday, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years and domestic battery.
• Derek John Kempner, 44, 1200 block of East 31st Street, Anderson. Booked 3:46 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear and violation of probation.
• Peter Lynn Harden, 32, homeless, Anderson. Booked 7:45 p.m. Saturday, resisting law enforcement and public indecency/public nudity.
• Dante Marcel Lyons, 27, 3600 block of Burton Place, Anderson. Booked 8:42 p.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy.
• Ryan Lee Johnson, 42, 5400 block of Indiana 32, Anderson. Booked 12:56 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Gustavo A Molina-Zabaleta, 37, 1800 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 1:02 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Rusty Allen Stoops, 45, 800 block of West First Street, Anderson. Booked 1:04 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery of a family/household members, domestic battery with a prior unrelated conviction, domestic battery of a household member with and existing protection order, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger, strangulation with no/minor injury and a prior conviction, confinement, resisting law enforcement and invasion of privacy.
• Nolan Charles Jackson, 51, 8100 block of North County Road 600 West, Middletown. Booked 2:12 a.m. Sunday, two counts failure to appear.
• Jessica Rana Murray, 39, 3200 block of Autumn Ridge Lane, Anderson. Booked 4:23 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, battery against a public safety official, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
• Nicole Michelle Jones, 26, 1600 block of Alabama Street, Lafayette. Booked 6:01 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Randy Lee Watson, 47, 1300 block of Lafayette Court, Anderson. Booked 4 p.m. Sunday, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Anthony Ray Wallace Jr., 42, 200 block of Second Street, Tipton. Booked 4:55 p.m. Sunday, operating or permitting operation without proof of financial responsibility with a prior unrelated conviction or judgment, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years and false informing/reporting.
• Trey Edward Lindsey, 19, 2200 block of West 25th Street, Anderson. Booked 7:44 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear.
• Randy Carl Abbott, 35, 1800 block of Ohio Avenue, Anderson. Booked 8:10 p.m. Sunday, resisting law enforcement.
• James Edward Sanders, 58, 1400 block of South Pleasant View Drive, Yorktown. Booked 8:29 p.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Misty Nicole Cooper, 36, 1200 block of South I Street, Elwood. Booked 8:57 p.m. Sunday, giving a false report on the commission of a crime, resisting law enforcement and assisting a criminal.
• Robert W. Kirk Jr., 44, 3100 block of Independence Drive South, Elwood. Booked 10:40 p.m. Sunday, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; possession of methamphetamine; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; and operating with a controlled substance in the body.
• Erick John Kirk, 42, 3100 block of Independence Drive South, Elwood. Booked 10:45 p.m. Sunday, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; possession of methamphetamine.
• Brooke Lynn Ehman, 49, 800 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson. Booked 11:51 p.m. Sunday, two counts possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; two counts possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.