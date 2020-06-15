Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 227. Total in custody: 177.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Erin Rae Leeson, 35, 1800 block of South P Street, Elwood. Booked 2:21 p.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, prior conviction; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; possession of a Schedule I, II, III, IV, V controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; possession of paraphernalia and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Patrick Gordon VanWinkle, 62, 100 block of West 37th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:40 p.m. Thursday, two counts of violation of suspended sentence.
• Dennis Michael Fritz, 54, 9800 block of east 256th Street, Cicero. Booked 5:23 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Caleb Lee Lyon, 21, first block of Crestwood Drive, Middletown. Booked 5:53 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Amanda Marie Ramey, 34, 8700 block of Carriage Drive, Pendleton. Booked 8:27 p.m. Thursday, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Rodney David Thomas, 60, first block of East Main Street, Silver Lake. Booked 8:34 p.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, prior conviction.
• Dylan Andrew Davis, 23, 400 block of West 11th Street, Anderson. Booked 8:57 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear and resisting law enforcement.
• William Vorhies Macon Jr., 42, 2000 block of Lora Street, Anderson. Booked 9:19 p.m. Thursday, failure to return to lawful detention and violation of work release.
• Evan Drake Clingerman, 25, 2700 block of East County Road 600 North, Alexandria. Booked 9:23 p.m. Thursday, pointing a firearm and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Jerrick Joe Johnson, 28, 800 block of North Liberty Street, Alexandria. Booked 12:42 a.m. Friday, contempt of court, child support.
• Alyson Faye Smith, 48, 1800 block of Poplar Street, Anderson. Booked 12:44 a.m.Friday, possession of methamphetamine and visiting a common nuisance.
• Christopher Rex Delawter, 31, 600 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 12:44 a.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.
