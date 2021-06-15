Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 254; total in custody 313.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday to Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Darnell Levon Johnson, 41, 2700 block of Apache Drive, Anderson. Booked 10:47 a.m. Friday, battery with bodily injury and resisting law enforcement.
• Jodi Marie Plank, 50, 2500 block of East Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 12:50 p.m. Friday, theft with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Joshua Stephen Mace, 40, 300 block of South Maple Street, Bloomington. Booked 2:33 p.m. Friday, possession of a Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance, possession of a syringe, maintaining a common nuisance, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• William Floyd Thompson, 33, 400 block of Alexandria Pike, Anderson. Booked 3:48 p.m. Friday, violation of probation.
• David Eugene Lloyd, 42, 300 block of South Main Street, Summitville. Booked 5:47 p.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Dominick Lorell Davis, 29, 1800 block of West 12th Street, Anderson. Booked 7:11 p.m. Friday, four counts failure to appear, stalking and invasion of privacy.
• Romero Lezarrick Chavez, 25, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 8:48 p.m. Friday, failure to appear and two counts possession of a Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance.
• Diana Lynne Brown, 37, 600 block of North Madison Street, Fortville. Booked 9:23 p.m. Friday, identity deception.
• Dakota James Jones, 22, 2100 block of Central Avenue. Booked 10:15 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Heather Nicole Wilson, 36, 500 block of High Street, Middletown. Booked 1:19 a.m. Saturday, violation of probation.
• Charles Dean Wilkinson, 36, 1900 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 1:45 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Jeremy Lee Castor, 43, 2900 block of Layton Road, Anderson. Booked 2:05 a.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy and possession of paraphernalia.
• Karson Wade Hartwell, 19, 200 block of North Seventh Street, Elwood. Booked 2:09 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Angela Michelle Atherton, 37, 200 block of East Garfield Street, Alexandria. Booked 9:26 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear and burglary.
• Robert Lee Haff Jr., 33, 1400 block of North County Road 200 East, Anderson. Booked 9:39 a.m. Saturday, possession of counterfeit substances, resisting law enforcement and criminal mischief with damage of $750 to the property of another.
• Bradley Ray Looper, 27, 100 block of School Street, Markleville. Booked 9:48 a.m. Saturday, battery against a public safety official; intimidation; leaving the scene of a crash with property damage; resisting law enforcement; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Michael James Thompson, 31, 2500 block of East Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 10:02 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Jed Andrew Lefever, 43, 500 block of Broadway Street, Anderson. Booked 10:52 a.m. Saturday, operator never licensed and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Jesse Joe Charles Williams, 31, 1600 block of Sherwood Drive, Anderson. Booked 12:48 p.m. Saturday, violation of Community Corrections.
• Levert Braxton III, 36, 1800 block of Sheridan Street, Anderson. Booked 1 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Leona Charlene Peavler, 44, 1100 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 2:47 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear, violation of work release and escape from lawful detention.
• Ronald Lee Minniear, 50, 1400 block of Ohio Avenue, Anderson. Booked 5:30 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Angela Kay Maddox, 50, 1000 block of South Indiana Avenue, Alexandria. Booked 6:04 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Anthony Lee Presley, 31, first block of Hendricks Street, Anderson. Booked 6:44 p.m. Saturday, two counts failure to appear and four counts violation of probation.
• Justin Wayne Mooso, 40, 1300 block of Winesap Way, Anderson. Booked 8:12 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Joshua David Whinery, 36, 1100 block of East 30th Street, Anderson. Booked 8:26 p.m. Saturday, violation of probation, violation of suspended sentence and shoplifting with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Summer Michelle Hall, 44, 800 block of North 14th Street, Elwood. Booked 9:18 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear and residential entry.
• George Lamont Lark, 39, 2200 block of Walton Street, Anderson. Booked 12:11 a.m. Sunday, battery committed with a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.
• Leslie Rene'e Brown, 51, 5900 block of South County Road 100 West, Pendleton. Booked 12:30 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery.
• Roberto Garcia Figueroa, 42, 200 block of North Delaware Street, Anderson. Booked 1:24 a.m. Sunday, battery with bodily injury, strangulation with no/minor bodily injury and public intoxication.
• Zacariah James Dillon, 26, 1400 block of South County Road 700 West, Anderson. Booked 7:52 a.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Nicholas Dean Vernier, 42, 500 block of Chase Street, Anderson. Booked 12:58 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear and battery in a rude, angry, insolent manner.
• Robert Lee Haff, 33, 1400 block of North county Road 200 East, Anderson. Booked 1:54 p.m. Sunday, battery against a public safety official, intimidation and invasion of privacy.
• Brooke Elaine Shields, 28, 100 block of East Tenth Street, Anderson. Booked 5:19 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear and three counts of civil contempt of court.
• Fletcher Christian House, 24, 1800 block of Bruce lane, Anderson. Booked 5:40 p.m. Sunday, confinement and domestic battery with minor bodily injury to a pregnant family woman.
• Bryan Keith Johnson, 49, 3200 block of East 400 North, Anderson. Booked 7:25 p.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Karina Marie Rodgers, 30, homeless. Booked 9:53 p.m. Sunday, failure to appear, violation of pre-trial release, intimidation, robbery and resisting law enforcement.
• Eric VanPaul McNichols, 36, 2400 block of Meridian Street, Anderson. Booked 9:58 p.m. Sunday, two counts intimidation, robbery, pointing a firearm, seriously violent felon in possession of a firearm and resisting law enforcement.
• Brandon Michael Whittaker, 30, 2100 block of South J Street, Elwood. Booked 1:07 a.m. Monday, two counts failure to appear.
• Charles Michael Morris, 22, 1800 block of Flowler Street, Anderson. Booked 1:53 a.m. Monday, failure to appear, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years and possession of paraphernalia.
