Jail Log: June 16
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Monday or Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Jacob Allen Godbey, 24, 300 block of West Taylor Street, Pendleton. Booked 12:13 a.m. Monday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.15% or greater and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Brock Michael Bracken, 22, 8800 block of West Eighth Street Road, Anderson. Booked 12:19 a.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; criminal mischief with loss valued between $750 and $50,000; institutional criminal mischief/damage to property of an agricultural operation; and criminal trespass.
• Darryl Thomas Brisben, 56, 2700 block of North B Street, Elwood. Booked 3:55 a.m. Monday, two counts operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• JessicKia Danielle Marie Ash, 31, 1700 block of Euclid Drive, Anderson. Booked 6:12 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Jay Paul Bowman, 56, 2100 block of Pitt Street, Anderson. Booked 2:25 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Austin Andrew Cook, 19, 200 block of West Walnut Street, Frankton. Booked 4:09 p.m. Monday, possession of a handgun without a license.
• Sidney Edward Zachary, 37, 3600 block of Oaklawn Drive, Anderson. Booked 5:47 p.m. Monday, violation of Adult Day Reporting and violation of probation.
• Monique Shantia Virginia Simmons, 27, 2800 block of Crystal Street, Anderson. Booked 7:24 p.m. Monday, failure to appear and seven counts invasion of privacy.
• Stacy Eileen Painter, 52, 100 block of Hillsboro Avenue, Pendleton. Booked 12:54 a.m. Tuesday, false informing/reporting.
• Kimberly Dale Ramos Hernandez, 36, 1100 block of North Livingston Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 1:56 a.m. Tuesday, neglect of dependent/child, operating with a controlled substance in the body and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Melinda Lou Wood, 53, 1400 block of East 60th Street, Anderson. Booked 9:35 a.m. Tuesday, dealing Schedule I, II, III controlled substance.
• Robert Winfield Anderson, 34, 3400 block of Clark Street, Anderson. Booked 10:51 a.m. Tuesday, unauthorized absence from home detention.
• Donald Westly-Dillion Lohrey, 41, 300 block of West Main Street, Mount Summit. Booked 1:16 p.m. Tuesday, resisting law enforcement and two counts failure to appear.
• John Marlin Johnson, 54, 2100 block of Hill Street, Anderson. Booked 1:54 p.m. Tuesday, invasion of privacy.
• Edward Lloyd Wright II, 31, 1100 block of East 27th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:12 p.m. Tuesday, battery committed with a deadly weapon and seriously violent felon in possession of a firearm.
• Brandon Eldon Davidson, 23, 200 block of West 13th Street, Anderson. Booked 4:12 p.m. Tuesday, strangulation with no/minor injury and domestic battery.
• James Everett Frawley Jr., 31, 900 block of West First Street, Anderson. Booked 10:26 p.m. Tuesday, disorderly conduct.
• Jonathan Cole Muse, 30, 6900 block of South County Road 200 East, Markleville. Booked 11:04 p.m. Tuesday, two counts failure to appear, two counts strangulation with no/minor injury, two counts domestic battery with moderate bodily injury and two counts interfering in the reporting of a crime.