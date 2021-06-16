Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 250, total in custody 308.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Latisha L Swift, 28, 1300 block of South Park Avenue, Alexandria. Booked 11:50 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Kraig Eric Burgan, 49, 2800 block of Dakota Drive, Anderson. Booked 1:42 p.m. Monday, domestic battery.
• George William Cunitz II, 68, 400 block of West Seventh Street, Anderson. Booked 2:28 p.m. Monday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Edward Orson Jimenez, 58, 2600 block of Fletcher Street, Anderson. Booked 2:55 p.m. Monday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Roger Eugene McClain, 60, 1300 block of Holland Street, Noblesville. Booked 7:58 p.m. Monday, operating while intoxicated with serious bodily injury and leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury.
• Caleb Michael Gebert, 21, 1700 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 8:01 p.m. Monday, three counts failure to appear.
• Anthony Dayquan Brockington, 26, 200 block of West 13th Street, Anderson. Booked 9:52 p.m. Monday, failure to return to lawful detention.
• William E. Copeland, 64, 9500 block of West County Road 1400 North, Elwood. Booked 10:03 p.m. Monday, two counts residential entry and two counts domestic battery.
• Glen Kelly, 55, 1900 block of Arrow Avenue, Anderson. Booked 2:08 a.m. Tuesday, two counts domestic battery.
