Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 254, total in custody 220.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Friday to Monday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Tiffany Marie Smith, 27, 2500 block of East Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 8:48 a.m. Friday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child younger than 16.
• Kristopher Charles Poulter , 23, 2600 block of Central Avenue, Anderson. Booked 9:31 a.m. Friday, violation of Community Transition program.
• Nikki Nicole Strong, 32, 2400 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 5:15 p.m. Friday, violation of work release.
• Marquan Day-Aundre Robinson, 24, 1500 block of Euclid Drive, Anderson. Booked 6:27 p.m. Friday, escape/failure to return to lawful detention and burglary/breaking entering.
• Logan LeeAnn Smith , 31, homeless. Booked 7:22 p.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• James Jeffrey Savage, 57, 200 block of Ringwood Way, Anderson. Booked 8:31 p.m. Friday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
• Daniel James Harris, 37, 400 block of Wheeler Avenue, Anderson. Booked 8:50 p.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; and habitual traffic violator, lifetime.
• Jennifer Lynn Brown, 51, 300 block of Harrison Street, Tipton. Booked 9:36 p.m. Friday, burglary/breaking entry and domestic battery.
• Betty Atkins, 54, 2600 block of Marsha Drive, Anderson. Booked 11:46 p.m. Friday, invasion of privacy and possession of a Schedule I, II, III, IV, V controlled substance.
• George Jonathan Gately, 32, 4300 block of South County Road 500 East, Middletown. Booked 11:50 p.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operator never licensed.
• Cheyenne Elizabeth Blake, 27, first block of Ben Warren Way, Lapel. Booked 1:53 a.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Kelley Elizabeth Kieffer, 28, 100 block of East Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 3:19 a.m. Saturday, two counts of disorderly conduct and two counts of criminal mischief.
• David DeWayne Harris, 33, 2900 block of East Lynn, Anderson. Booked 9:31 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child younger than 16.
• Jason Timothy Page Keller, 21, 300 block of East 36th Street, Anderson. Booked 10:11 a.m. Sunday, operator never licensed.
• Richard William Dailey, 64, 1800 block of Plaza Drive, Elwood. Booked 7:42 p.m. Sunday, manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine; maintaining a common nuisance; possession of syringe; possession of a firearm by a seriously violent felon; possession of Schedule I, II, III, IV, V controlled substance; possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Michelle Linn McKinnon, 30, 100 block of Gregory Drive, Pendleton. Booked 9:14 p.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Tapeka Jeannete Idlewine, 25, 100 block of North A Street, Elwood. Booked 12:46 a.m. Monday, driving while suspended, prior suspension within 10 years, and possession of methamphetamine.
• Aaron Randall Rhoades, 39, 6900 block of Sheridan Street, Anderson. Booked 3:15 a.m. Monday, two counts of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, two counts of possession of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of syringe and two counts of false informing/reporting.
• Savaughn Ray Herring, 26, 4000 block of Monaco Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 4:56 a.m. Monday, invasion of privacy.
