Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Ivy Marie Arehart-Rigney, 38, 600 block of East Lake Street, Summitville. Booked 12:27 a.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.15% or greater.
• Andrae Ahson Sigler, 23, 1800 block of West County Road 300 North, Anderson. Booked 1:37 a.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; possession of a Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Miguel Antonio Roberson, 38, 2100 block of West Sixth Street, Marion. Booked 5:23 a.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and operating with a controlled substance in the body.
• Brittney Leigh Garrett, 44, 3500 block of West County Road 950 South, Pendleton. Booked 9:13 a.m. Wednesday, possession of syringe and possession of methamphetamine.
• James Allen York, 37, 1100 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 9:32 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Hope Elizabeth Long, 27, 5400 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 9:37 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Michael Rut Bergman, 44, 2500 block of East Fifth Street, Anderson. Booked 10:12 a.m. Wednesday, failure to appear and violation of probation.
• Kayla Ann Seybert, 30, 500 block of South Nursery Road, Anderson. Booked 1 p.m. Wednesday, two counts invasion of privacy.
• Demetrius Lamar Thomas, 33, 2900 block of George Street, Anderson. Booked 1:24 p.m. Wednesday, seriously violent felon in possession of a firearm and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Telly Shawn Hardin, 47, 4800 block of East Ind. 67, Chesterfield. Booked 2:59 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery, domestic battery with a prior unrelated offense and neglect of an animal.
• Cedric Darnell McGrady, 40, 2100 block of South Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 3:17 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear and driving on a suspended license with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Jose Roberto Nicasio, 32, 2000 block of Walnut Street, Anderson. Booked 5:01 p.m. Wednesday, failure to appear.
• Maurice Lynn Pringle, 30, 100 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 7:26 p.m. Wednesday, trafficking with an inmate.
• William Randolph Chapman II, 45, 1400 block of East County Road 240 North, Anderson. Booked 9:16 p.m. Wednesday, two counts resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and two counts failure to appear.
• Matthew Thomas Duplock, 36, 300 block of Mill Creek Drive, Chesterfield. Booked 9:32 p.m. Wednesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; confinement; strangulation with no/minor injury; domestic battery with moderate bodily injury; and interfering with the reporting of a crime.
• Delrico Hassan Thompson, 30, 1800 block of Walnut Street, Anderson. Booked 10:03 p.m. Wednesday, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years.
• Shaun Michael Foster, 33, 12000 block of North Everett Drive, Alexandria. Booked 10:08 p.m. Wednesday, three counts violation of Mental Health Court.