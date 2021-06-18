Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 241, total in custody 295.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Wednesday and Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Samuel Christopher Miller, 22, 3500 block of West Johnson Circle, Muncie. Booked 2:52 p.m. Wednesday, criminal mischief with property damage of $750 and residential entry/ burglary/breaking and entering.
• David Francis Elwood, 50, first block of South Park Drive, Anderson. Booked 2:08 p.m. Wednesday, possession of paraphernalia; possession of syringe; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Daniel Aaron Nicholson, 50, 11000 block of Jackson Street, Muncie. Booked 4:04 p.m. Wednesday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Hilario Torres Jr., 46, 400 block of Waltham Street, Hammond. Booked 5:36 p.m. Wednesday, battery against a public safety official.
• Jeffery Christopher Newte, 45, 2400 block of Delaware Street, Anderson. Booked 7:58 p.m. Wednesday, violation of probation.
• Bryton Tayler Johnson, 24, 4000 block of Hoosier Woods Court, Anderson. Booked midnight Thursday, violation of probation.
