Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Sunday through Wednesday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Michelle Linn McKinnon, 30, 100 block of Gregory Drive, Pendleton. Booked 9:14 p.m. Sunday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Richard William Dailey, 64, 1800 block of Plaza Drive, Elwood. Booked 7:42 p.m. Sunday, manufacturing/dealing methamphetamine; maintaining a common nuisance; possession of syringe; possession of a firearm by a seriously violent felon; possession of Schedule I, II, III, IV, V controlled substance; possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Tapeka Jeannete Idlewine, 25, 100 block of North A Street, Elwood. Booked 12:46 a.m. Monday, driving while suspended, prior suspension within 10 years, and possession of methamphetamine.
• Aaron Randall Rhoades, 39, 6900 block of Sheridan Street, Anderson. Booked 3:15 a.m. Monday, two counts of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, two counts of possession of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of syringe and two counts of false informing/reporting.
• Savaughn Ray Herring, 26, 4000 block of Monaco Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 4:56 a.m. Monday, invasion of privacy.
• Terrance Lenn Harris, 27, 1600 block of Euclid Drive, Anderson. Booked 12:04 p.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Brian Alan McGinnis II, 20, 100 block of North Ninth Street, Beech Grove. Booked 1:34 p.m. Monday, violation of Community Corrections.
• Tracy Lee Coons Jr., 28, 700 block of South 22nd Street, Elwood. Booked 7:14 p.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine; maintaining a common nuisance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; operator never licensed and manufacture/dealing of methamphetamine.
• Phillip Allen Carter, 62, homeless, Anderson. Booked 7:54 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Keesha Crystal Green, 37, 1300 Lindberg Road, Anderson. Booked 1:27 a.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, prior conviction.
• Ronald Anthony Friend, 20, 6800 block of West 1000 North, Elwood. Booked 4:15 a.m. Tuesday possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, operating with controlled substance in body, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jordan Louann Gruell , 24, 900 block of Burbank Road, Indianapolis. Booked 4:15 a.m. Tuesday, theft.
• Trevor Jacob Huff, 25, Elwood, booked at 9:21 a.m. Tuesday, parole violation.
• April Sue Williams, 36, homeless, Anderson, booked at 3:29 p.m. Tuesday, violation of pre-trial release.
• Michael Lee Williams, 41, Muncie, booked at 5:05 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Jessica Marie Reagan, 34, homeless, Anderson, booked at 6:17 p.m. Tuesday, theft.
• Matthew Brady Cassel, 29, Alexandria, booked at 9:37 p.m. Tuesday, theft and hold for probation violation.
• Jack Wesley Osborn Jr., 53, Elwood, booked at 1:56 a.m. Wednesday, theft and home improvement fraud.
