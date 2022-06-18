Jail Log
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Tina Marie Pierce, 42, 1400 block of West 14th Street, Anderson. Booked 12:57 a.m., neglect of child/dependent.
• Edward Lloyd Wright, 56, 2700 block of Tamara Lane, Anderson. Booked 2:24 a.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction possession of methamphetamine; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; possession of a Sub-Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance; driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; possession of paraphernalia; and operator never licensed.
• Kent Allen Pavey, 52, 1100 block of South Fourth Avenue, Jonesboro. Booked 2:45 a.m. Thursday, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a Sub-Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance, operating with a controlled substance in the body, possession of paraphernalia and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Larry Lee Pavey, 55, 1100 block of South Fourth Avenue, Jonesboro. Booked 2:47 a.m. Thursday, two counts possession of methamphetamine; two counts maintaining a common nuisance, controlled substances; two counts possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; two counts possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; two counts possession of paraphernalia; and two counts theft/pocket picking with a value up to $750.
• Jordan Lynn Reynolds, 32, 1500 block of Walker Street, Greenfield. Booked 10:14 a.m. Thursday, contempt of court, child support.
• Candy Renea Witt, 48, 2700 block of West 16th Street, Anderson. Booked 12:25 p.m. Thursday, domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Amber Nicole Warren, 38, 800 block of North Mulberry, Muncie. Booked 1:46 p.m. Thursday, two counts failure to appear, theft/larceny with a prior conviction for theft or conversion and theft/larceny with a value up to $750.
• Constance Jean Jones, 33, 3400 block of Jefferson Street, Anderson. Booked 2:06 p.m. Thursday, violation of probation and criminal trespass.
• Damarcus Darell Manuel, 26, 1600 block of Menifee Street, Anderson. Booked 2:15 p.m. Thursday, violation of Community of Sanctions.
• Brandon Roy Ring, 39, 4000 block of North 300 West, Anderson. Booked 2:34 p.m. Thursday, nonsupport of dependent/child.
• Skyler Alan Sipes, 29, 200 block of North 19th Street, Elwood. Booked 2:41 p.m. Thursday, neglect of dependent/child.
• Jesse Aaron Turner, 30, 1000 block of West First Street, Anderson. Booked 3:19 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear and contempt of court, child support.
• Zachary Gene Morgan, 39, 8700 block of West County Road 500 North, Fairmount. Booked 3:25 p.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy.
• Breanna Desirae McGinnis, 29, 300 block of Harmony Court, Anderson. Booked 5:16 p.m. Thursday.
• Ashna Nichole Clark, 30, 600 block of South Canal Street, Alexandria. Booked 7:54 p.m. Thursday, violation of pre-trial release.
• Joshua Dain Bryan, 46, 1100 block of Maricopa Highway, Ojai, California. Booked 11:04 p.m. Thursday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content between .08 and .15 and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Aaron Duane Pritchett, 39, 200 block of West Second Street, Anderson. Booked 11:28 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear, resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, resisting law enforcement, driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years and operator never licensed.