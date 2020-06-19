Jail log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 234, total in custody 199.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Wednesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Quintin Delany Jackson, 34, 2100 block of Fairfield Drive, Marion. Booked 10:14 a.m. Wednesday, violation of continuum of sanctions.
• Sarah Elizabeth Deaton, 30, 800 block of North 12th Street, Elwood. Booked 4:25 p.m. Wednesday, domestic battery and battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
• Travis Mitchell Cooper, 41, 500 block of West 10th Street, Anderson. Booked 4:38 p.m. Wednesday, disorderly conduct, public intoxication by alcohol/drugs and resisting law enforcement.
• Dominick Lorell Davis, 28, 1200 block of Maple Street, Anderson. Booked 4:46 p.m. Wednesday, invasion of privacy.
• Vanessa Louisa Green, 41, 1800 block of South K Street, Elwood. Booked 8:52 p.m. Wednesday, possession of methamphetamine; possession of Schedule I, II, III, IV, V controlled substance; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Justin Michael Lee Hargraves, 27, 200 block of West Rosewood Drive, Markleville, Booked 8:53 p.m. Wednesday, criminal recklessness, theft, aggravated battery and pointing a firearm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.