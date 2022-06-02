Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 250; total in custody, 370.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Sunday to Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Ricky Lee Lawson, 52, 900 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 12:43 a.m. Sunday, operating with a controlled substance in the body and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Dantae Deval Fouce, 44, 1500 block of West Timberview Drive, Marion. Booked 3:22 a.m. Sunday, two counts resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, two counts criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, two counts operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, two counts operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.15% or greater and two counts operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Michael Andrew Jones, 29, 400 block of East 35th Street, Anderson. Booked 7:39 a.m. Sunday, violation of probation.
• Erica Whitney Riall, 34, 2200 block of Romine Road, Anderson. Booked 1:26 p.m. Sunday, violation of probation, failure to return to lawful detention, two counts violation of pretrial release and violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• David Randall Abbott II, 44, 1000 block of Lakeview Drive, Seven Points, Texas. Booked 5:21 p.m. Sunday, two counts domestic battery, two counts providing alcohol to a minor and two counts disorderly conduct.
• Jeremiah Jacob Weber, 31, 800 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson. Booked 5:26 p.m. Sunday, violation of pretrial release.
• Michael Andrew Clendenin II, 29, 600 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 5:29 p.m. Sunday, burglary, criminal mischief with a value up to $750, possession of a handgun without a license and receiving stolen property.
• Travis Lee Beasley, 41, homeless. Booked 5:44 p.m. Sunday, two counts intimidation.
• Xavior Johnathon Hill, 24, 2900 block of East Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 9:40 p.m. Sunday, violation of probation, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, failure to appear and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Fabian Garcia Gonzalez, 44, homeless, Booked 2:30 a.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.15% or greater.
• Margie LouAnne McClain, 52, 3500 block of Baltimore Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 2:43 a.m. Monday, possession of cocaine of narcotic drug, possession of handgun without a license and possession of a Sub-Schedule V controlled substance.
• Tina Henrietta Tukes, 39, 4000 block of South County Road 50 West, Anderson. Booked 6:25 a.m. Monday, two counts failure to appear.
• Cheryl Lynn Beckett, 46, homeless, Anderson. Booked 8:13 a.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Jose Ruben Garcia Jr., 42, 1900 block of South D Street, Elwood. Booked 8:13 a.m. Monday, two counts burglary, two counts theft from a building with a value between $750 and $50,000, two counts criminal mischief with property damage valued at less than $750 and two counts public intoxication.
• Anthony S. Rucker, 28, homeless, Anderson. Booked 2:27 p.m. Monday, failure to appear.
• Allen Kanye Stephens, 18, address unknown. Booked 2:51 p.m. Monday, battery against a public safety official.
• Marion Elwood Reel, 29, 2700 block of Pearl Street, Anderson. Booked 6:58 p.m. Monday, impersonating a public servant and failure to appear.
• Caleb Lee Lyon, 23, 13400 block of Nottingham Road, Fishers. Booked 8:52 p.m. Monday, contempt of court, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger and domestic battery with a prior unrelated conviction.
• Corey Michael Webb, 34, 1300 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 9:20 p.m. Monday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Lorenzo Antwon Phelps, 40, 1100 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked 3:36 a.m. Tuesday, domestic battery and escape/violation of in-home detention order.
• Jesseca Leah McCain, 25, 2900 block of East Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 3:56 a.m. Tuesday, possession of a Sub-Schedule I controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Joshua Kaine Gilman, 29, 2000 block of Bilbrey Lane, Anderson. Booked 9:34 a.m. Tuesday, two counts contempt of court, two counts burglary and two counts theft from a building with a property value between $750 and $50,000.
• Dylon James Horn, 34, 4600 block of East Division Road, Windfall. Booked 12:46 p.m. Tuesday, intimidation.
• Devon Marquise Gooding, 24, 4000 block of Brown Street, Anderson. Booked 2:19 p.m. Tuesday, strangulation with injury or unconscious victim and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Michael Allen Ray Cook, 25, first block of North Woodworth Street, Frankton. Booked 2:22 p.m. Tuesday, theft/shoplifting with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Matthew Todd Carter, 31, 2900 block of Fairview Street, Anderson. Booked 3:26 p.m. Tuesday, contempt of court, child support and failure to appear.
• Joseph Alan Burget, 45, 800 block of North 13th Street, Elwood. Booked 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, failure to return to lawful detention and resisting law enforcement.
• Cheyenne Irene Flowers, 28, 900 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked 4:06 p.m. Tuesday, two bond revocations.
• Trent Michael Wright, 30, 1400 block of North Park Avenue, Alexandria. Booked 5:43 p.m. Tuesday, failure to appear.
• Trondo Lamon Humphrey, 42, 2600 block of Autumn Lake Drive, Anderson. Booked 9:58 p.m. Tuesday, domestic battery.