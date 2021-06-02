Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 235, total in custody 288.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Monday and Tuesday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Bryce Michael Longnecker, 24, 2100 block of North D Street, Elwood. Booked 8:05 a.m. Monday, two counts possession of methamphetamine; two counts possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; two counts visiting a common nuisance, controlled substances; and two counts escape, violates home detention order.
• Charles Matthew Heater, 20, 300 block of East Indiana 28, Alexandria. Booked 8:09 a.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of syringe, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Hope Marie Kolb, 20, 900 block of North 13th Street, Elwood. Booked 8:48 a.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
• Emily Elizabeth Berry, 18, 2200 block of South E Street, Elwood. Booked 8:55 a.m. Monday, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
• Levi Harley Kirk, 25, 4500 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson. Booked 1 p.m. Monday, failure to return to lawful detention, violation of adult day reporting and possession of methamphetamine.
• Michael Robert Rains, 45, 900 block of West Fourth Street, Anderson. Booked 2:36 p.m. Monday, habitual traffic violator.
• Van Dexter Nice Jr., 50, 800 block of East 29th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:38 p.m. Monday, invasion of privacy and failure to appear.
• Ivan Christopher Davis, 27, 400 block of South Water Street, Chesterfield. Booked 5:05 p.m. Monday, possession of syringe.
• Daniel James Harris, 38, 3500 block of Tiffany Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 5:52 p.m. Monday, two counts criminal contempt of court and habitual traffic violator.
• Wayne Charles Elder, 25, 700 block of Baird Boulevard, Salem. Booked 10:54 p.m. Monday, false informing.
• Morgan Ashley Boone, 26, 8400 block of North Fortville Pike, Fortville. Booked 10:54 p.m. Monday, two counts domestic battery.
• Derek Kyle Givens, 33, 800 block of Imy Lane, Anderson. Booked 11:32 p.m. Monday, strangulation with no/minor injury.
• Kyle Mitchell Messersmith, 23, 6600 block of Denton Drive, McCordsville. Booked 1:14 a.m. Tuesday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
