Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 239, total in custody 213.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Friday through Monday. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Jerry Edmond Johnson, 52, 800 block of West Jefferson Street, booked at 2:26 p.m. Friday, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, burglary, theft, possession of a legend drug, possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear and probation violation.
• Brent Thomas Shepherd, 43, 3100 block of County Road 400 North, booked at 4:30 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Jonathan Jaim Shupe, 41, Noblesville, forgery, theft, fraud, fraud on a financial institution and possession of a controlled substance.
• Kenneth Allen Helton, 41, 1800 block of Noble Street, booked at 4:55 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Jasmine Jamese Boards, 30, 3700 block of Oakland Drive, booked at 5:08 p.m., domestic battery and invasion of privacy.
• Mark Anthony Ryan Mezick, 32, 100 block of East 13th Street, booked at 6:36 p.m. Friday, invasion of privacy.
• Kevin Kyle Morrow, 56, 5800 block of South Scatterfield Road, booked at 8:23 p.m. Friday, domestic battery, confinement and parole violation.
• Michael Paul Fortenberry, 22, 1700 block of Cross Lakes Boulevard, booked at 10:01 p.m. Friday, invasion of privacy.
• Tracy Douglas Frye Sr., 54, 2500 block of Main Street, booked at 12:40 a.m. Saturday, theft, probation violation, three counts of violation of work release, failure to return to lawful detention and failure to appear.
• Tyler Mitchell Bannon, 30, Chesterfield, booked at 1:39 a.m. Saturday, resisting law enforcement, possession of controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Kevin Wayne Wilkerson, 54, 600 block of East Fifth Street, Anderson, booked at 1:44 a.m. Saturday, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a legend drug, two counts of possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of paraphernalia, four counts of probation violation.
• Lisa Dawn Heflin, 50, 1100 block of East Eighth Street, Anderson, booked at 1:26 p.m. Saturday, failure to appear.
• Raisuli Rodriguez-Ferrin, 25, Paterson, New Jersey, booked at 5:06 p.m. Saturday, corrupt business practice and two counts of theft.
• Luis D. Ramirez-Tavarez, 24, Bronx, New York, booked at 5:34 p.m. Saturday, corrupt business practice and two counts of theft.
• David Allen Wood, 27, 2800 block of Chase Street, Anderson, booked at 11:46 p.m. Saturday, invasion of privacy.
• Cecilla Ann Bookout, 40, Alexandria, booked at 1:18 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
• Jobe Nelson O’Bryant, 20, Frankton, booked at 5:48 a.m. Sunday, possession of alcohol by a minor, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
• Robert Kane Goins, 21, 4400 block of Brenda Drive, Anderson. Booked 8:25 a.m. Sunday, domestic battery, criminal recklessness, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and destruction/damage/vandalism of property, occurs due to biases.
• Tyler Augustine Comer, 21, 14100 block of West Daleville Road, Daleville. Booked 12:08 a.m. Sunday, intimidation, domestic battery on a person younger than 14 committed by a person at least 18 years old and battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
• Lindsay Renee Leonard, 36, 1800 block of East 241st Street, Cicero. Booked 12:40 p.m. Sunday, driving while suspended, prior suspension within 10 years.
• Douglas Andrew Nagel, 39, 1700 block of South County Road 475 East, Anderson. Booked 12:50 p.m. Sunday, two counts of driving while suspended, prior suspension within 10 years.
• Vaughn Eugene Pratt Jr., 28, 100 block of West Jefferson Street, Tipton. Booked 6:58 p.m. Sunday, carrying a handgun without a license with a conviction within 15 years; possession of syringe; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear.
• Heather Lynn Zion, 30, 600 block of East 29th Street, Anderson. Booked 8:27 p.m. Sunday, theft and resisting law enforcement.
• James Eugene Darnell, 45, 1800 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson. Booked Sunday, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Katina Renee Arnold, 32, 2700 block of George Street, Anderson. Booked 10:13 p.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated; criminal possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; possession of methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule I, II, III, IV, V controlled substance; and operating a vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Heintz H. Sickmann, 47, 900 block of South B Street, Elwood. Booked 11:23 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery by an adult knowing of the presence of a child less than 16 years old within sight or earshot.
• Jed Andrew Lefever, 42, 500 block of Broadway Street., Anderson. Booked 12:45 a.m. Monday, misdemeanor bodily injury, driving while suspended and criminal mischief.
• Tiffany Lee Ann Wells, 39, 600 block of Jackson Street, Alexandria. Booked 3:37 a.m. Monday. Two counts of domestic battery.
