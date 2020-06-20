JAIL LOG
Inmate total at Madison County Jail: 227. Total in custody: 193.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday and Friday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Jessie William Hilburn, 70. Booked 8:53 a.m. Thursday, criminal recklessness and pointing a firearm.
• Megan Renee Brown, 28, 900 block of Sun Valley Drive, Anderson. Booked 9:23 a.m. Thursday, operator never licensed.
• Brayner Morales-Curry, 18, 2500 block of Madison Avenue, Anderson. Booked 1:29 p.m. Thursday, resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
• Johnathon W.R.P. Crum, 38, 3900 block of Somerset Drive, Anderson. Booked 3:20 p.m. Thursday, probation violation, failure to appear and driving while suspended, prior suspension within 10 years.
• Joseph Lee Rhoads, 48, 2100 block of Pitt Street, Anderson. Booked 7:01 p.m. Thursday, escape/failure to return to lawful detention.
• Corey Adam Chekoff, 39, 3000 block of Village Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 10:58 p.m. Thursday, possession of Schedule I, II, III, IV, V controlled substance and maintaining a common nuisance.
• James Cameron Remington, 40, 1600 block of North C Street, Elwood. Booked 1:10 a.m. Friday, domestic battery.
• Joel Dela Cruz Alvarez, 37, 5600 block of North Menard Street, Chicago. Booked 3:29 a.m. Friday, domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Zackery Ryan Patterson, 29, 6300 block of North Lunar Lane, Alexandria. Booked 3:58 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Miguel Angel Mares, 31, 1600 block of South 25 West, Tipton. Booked 7:08 a.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operator never licensed.
