These people were recently booked into the Madison County Jail. Charges are recommended by the arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Tyler Ray Hurd, 34, Elwood, booked at 11:25 a.m. Thursday, battery on a public safety official.
• Cornelius Dewitt Elliott, 42, 2400 block of Pearl Street, Anderson, booked at 12:15 p.m. Thursday, strangulation, domestic battery, confinement and nonsupport of a dependent.
• Melissa Lou Fannin, 43, Hartford City, booked at 1:51 p.m. Thursday, possession of cocaine, fraud and false informing.
• Troy Edward Richards, 43, Markleville, booked at 3 p.m. Thursday, three counts of contempt of court and nonsupport of a dependent.
• Trista R. Smith, 33, 1900 block of East Eighth Street, Anderson, booked at 4:29 p.m. Thursday, four counts of violation of re-entry court.
• Graham Wayne Confer, 45, 800 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson, booked at 5:24 p.m. Thursday, habitual traffic offender, lifetime.
• Damon Maurice Fuller, 30, 1500 block of Fountain Street, Anderson, booked at 9:46 p.m. Thursday, probation violation and criminal trespass.
• Gabrielle Genevieve White, 23, 600 block of Meridian Street, Anderson, booked at 1:37 a.m. Friday, battery against a public safety official, resisting law enforcement, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and public intoxication.
• Lorenzo Antwon Phelps, 41, 1100 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson, booked at 10:51 a.m. Friday, court commitment.
• Kayleigh Danielle Baker, 37, 500 block of Broadway Street, Anderson, booked at 12:11 p.m. Friday, robbery and two counts of failure to appear.
• Riley Morgan Hillerby, 23, Elwood, booked at 1:06 p.m. Friday, battery, confinement, theft and public indecency.
• Christopher Robert Berry, 38, 2700 block of Horton Drive, Anderson, booked at 2:13 p.m. Friday, court commitment.
• Milton Brown, 48, 900 block of Laurel Street, Anderson, booked at 5:55 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Alison Elizabeth Speigle, 52, Oveido, FL, booked at 7:50 p.m. Friday, probation violation and failure to appear.
• Leandre Marquise McMahan-Williams, 23, 1600 block of West 12th Street, Anderson, booked at 1:33 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear and contempt of court.
• Curtis Lee Delawter, 35, 700 block of West Sixth Street, Anderson, booked at 1:03 p.m. Saturday, domestic battery, strangulation and interference with reporting of a crime.
• Nathan Michael Wright, 35, homeless, Anderson, booked at 8:10 p.m. Saturday, two counts of nonsupport of a dependent.
• Ethan James Pratt, 20, Elwood, booked at 2:48 p.m. Sunday, domestic battery, invasion of privacy, failure to appear and hold for another jurisdiction.