Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 230, total in custody 299.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail Thursday through Saturday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers, but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Cody Lee Perkins, 30, 1700 block of West Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 9:29 a.m. Thursday, violation of probation.
• Samuel David Gustin, 27, 5200 block of Alexandria Pike, Anderson. Booked 11:10 a.m. Thursday, violation of work release.
• Darius Javon Printup, 23, Correctional Industrial Facility, Pendleton. Booked 12:25 p.m. Thursday, battery against a public safety official.
• Christopher Joseph Tyler, 28, 1600 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 12:35 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Ammon Andrew Wheeler II, 23, 1800 block of East A Street, Anderson. Nooked 3:17 p.m. Thursday, invasion of privacy.
• Dustin Monty Diruzza, 42, 200 block of East First Street, Alexandria. Booked 5:05 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Christopher Allen Keller, 56, 1300 block of Indiana Avenue, Anderson. Booked 7:08 p.m. Thursday, intimidation; domestic battery; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Don Darnell Allen, 26, 1500 block of East 93rd Street, Chicago, Illinois. Booked 10:48 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Howard Gene Hampton, 46, 2100 block of Blue Bluff Road, Martinsville. Booked 11;14 p.m. Thursday, failure to appear.
• Gabriel Van Nicholaus Austin, 20, 1700 block of East 28th Street, Muncie. Booked 2:02 a.m. Friday, dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; possession of a handgun without a license; false informing/reporting ; and failure to appear.
• Justin E. Lockridge, 33, 3000 block of Pitt Street, Anderson. Booked 2:14 a.m. Friday, manufacturing methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine; dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; possession of a legend drug or precursor; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Nathan Loyd Flickinger, 38, 200 block of Shelby Street, Indianapolis. Booked 4:54 a.m. Friday, theft with a value up to $750.
• Travis James Troutman, 30, 2300 block of South A Street, Elwood. Booked 10:35 a.m. Friday, two counts failure to appear.
• Breanna Nicole Ferguson, 21, 1100 block of East 30th Street, Anderson. Booked 9:31 a.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, possession of a Schedule V controlled substance, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• William Nordin Reed III, 45, 200 block of East Second Street, Alexandria. Booked 1:15 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Steven Eugene Ewing, 40, 2700 block of North Washington Street, Kokomo. Booked 2:01 p.m. Friday, violation of probation.
• Aidan Nile Oglesbee, 21, 400 block of South Sycamore Street, Gaston. Booked 2:28 p.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .15 or greater and reckless driving.
• Aden Tariq Wilson, 20, 1500 block of South Indiana 37, Elwood. Booked 5:14 p.m. Friday, violation of work release.
• April Renee Wichman, 31, 1800 block of Jackson Street, Anderson. Booked 5:58 p.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Zachary Adam Clabaugh, 28, 1800 block of East Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 6:05 p.m. Friday, failure to appear and contempt of court, child support.
• Cassie Kimberly Taylor, 46, 2300 block of West 30th Street, Anderson. Booked 7:49 p.m. Friday, violation of probation.
• Shelley Diane Hobbs, 55, 9400 block of South County Road 300 West, Pendleton. Booked 10:42 p.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
• Blake Andrew Good, 26, 1100 block of North 18th Street, Elwood. Booked 11:25 p.m. Friday, possession of a Sub-Schedule V controlled substance; operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; possession of a handgun without a license; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Wardell Brown III, 33, 300 block of Lincoln Avenue, Anderson. Booked 2:08 a.m. Ssaturday, violation of probation.
• Trayon Edward Coles, 21, 2900 block of Central avenue, Anderson. Booked 4:25 a.m. Saturday, burglary, battery with bodily inkury and resisting law enforcement.
• Carlos Jeremiah Vasquez, 35, 2500 block of Louise Street, Anderson. Booked 7:42 a.m. Saturday, burglary.
• Thomas Charles Edward Hayden Jr., 56, 500 block of South Anderson Street, Elwood. Booked 9:09 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear, violation of Community Corrections, residential entry and false reporting/informing.
• Trey Colin Hewitt, 24, 2700 block of Dakota Drive, Anderson. Booked 11:41 a.m. Saturday, intimidation, public intoxication and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia.
• Scott Michael Purdy, 44, 3300 block of East County Road 200 South, Anderson. Booked 1:47 p.m. Saturday, violation of probation.
