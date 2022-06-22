Jail Log
Inmate total at Madison County Jail, 213; total in custody, 350.
These people were booked into the Madison County Jail on Friday through Sunday. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Madison County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
• Peter Michael Wrenn, 59, 5200 block of Wren Court, Carmel. Booked 1:03 a.m. Friday, habitual traffic violator.
• Miranda Carmen Eakins, 27, 9900 block of Wild Turkey Row, McCordsville. Booked 1:54 a.m. Friday, violation of suspended sentence.
• Nathanael Amaya Carrizalez, 39, 1400 block of West 14th Street, Anderson. Booked 2:03 a.m. Friday, neglect of dependent/child.
• Devon Carter, 21, address unknown. Booked 2:15 a.m. Friday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Richard T.C. Lester, 29, 3000 block of College Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 2:19 a.m. Friday, failure to appear.
• Adrien Lynn Runyan, 40, 800 block of Washington Boulevard, Anderson. Booked 4:58 a.m. Friday, two counts failure to appear and failure to register as a sex offender.
• Lamarez Jerel Simmons, 32, 800 block of West Third Street, Anderson. Booked 9:33 a.m. Friday, nonsupport of dependent/child.
• Fredrick Bell, 28, 3300 block of Cherry Lake Road, Indianapolis. Booked 10:58 a.m. Friday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger.
• Mercedes Katrice Allen, 31, 2400 block of West 23rd Street, Anderson. Booked 11:21 a.m. Friday, domestic battery by an adult in the knowing presence of a child 16 or younger.
• Nathan Roy Thomas Money, 36, 500 block of West 53rd Street, Anderson. Booked 1:05 p.m. Friday, failure to appear and failure to return to lawful detention.
• Jonathon Matthew Swinford, 41, 3000 block of East Lynn Street, Anderson. Booked 2:36 p.m. Friday, theft/larceny with a value between $750 and $50,000.
• Scott Allen Eacret Sr., 59, 1800 block of Miller Avenue, Anderson. Booked 3:42 p.m. Friday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Ryan Keith Baker, 46, 1800 block of East Eighth Street, Anderson. Booked 4:38 p.m. Friday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Drew Emerson Hyman, 40, 100 block of South Drive, Anderson. Booked 5:40 p.m. Friday, intimidation, pointing a firearm, seriously dangerous felon in possession of a firearm and altered gun identification.
• Joshua Joseph Philbert, 35, 2500 block of North A Street, Elwood. Booked 9:20 p.m. Friday, two counts possession of methamphetamine.
• Zachary Lee Wensel, 31, 300 block of East Cross Street, Anderson. Booked 11:01 p.m. Friday, seriously violent felon in possession of a handgun and possession of a handgun without a license.
• Brett Nicholas Cheesman, 36, 1900 block of South F Street, Elwood. Booked 11:17 p.m. Friday, possession of legend drug or precursor; possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Stacey Myron Fuller Jr., 39, 2000 block of Nichol Avenue, Anderson. Booked 1:40 a.m. Saturday, failure to appear and domestic battery.
• Michael J. Morris, 66, 1900 block of Winding Way, Anderson. Booked 7:16 a.m. Saturday, domestic battery.
• Stevie Lynn Lagle, 38, 2600 block of Main Street, Anderson. Booked 7:32 a.m. Saturday, violation of probation, violation of suspended sentence, theft/larceny with a prior unrelated conviction for theft or conversion, theft/larceny with a value up to $750 and failure to appear.
• Stacee Nickole Branum, 24, first block of Seminole Drive, Anderson. Booked 8:45 a.m. Saturday, violation of probation.
• Christina Darniece Woods, 30, 2300 block of West Ninth Street, Anderson. Booked 2:56 p.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment; failure to appear; and operator never licensed.
• David Allen Wood, 29, 2800 block 2800 block of Chase Street, Anderson. Booked 3:06 p.m. Saturday, violation of probation.
• Nickolas Jordan Beane, 24, 200 block of South Broadway Street, Alexandria. Booked 5 p.m. Saturday, escape/violation of home detention, failure to appear and contempt of court.
• Amanda Jo Pilkington,41, 500 block of East Ohio Street, Fortville. Booked 5:09 p.m. Saturday, receiving stolen property.
• Ronald Gene Taylor, 62, 200 block of Church Drive, Anderson. Booked 6:33 p.m. Saturday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, and public intoxication.
• John Michael Jaynes, 21, 7100 block of Lincoln Street, Anderson. Booked 8:24 p.m. Saturday, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Rachel Lynne Ratican, 27, 100 block of School Street, Markleville. Booked 1:01 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content between 0.08% and 0.15%.
• Matthew John Cleary. 38, 2500 block of West 23rd Street, Anderson. Booked 1:52 a.m. Sunday, receiving stolen property, driving while suspended and possession of a handgun without a license.
• Parker Jarrett Ward, 21, 1000 block of Apple Street, Greenfield. Booked 5:15 a.m. Sunday, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Christina Marie Dowler, 31, 400 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked 10:22 a.m. Sunday, possession of a Sub-Schedule II, III, IV controlled substance.
• Spencer Dakota Nice, 23, 800 block of East 29th Street, Anderson. Booked 12:01 p.m. Sunday, violation of work release.
• Christopher Edward Humphrey, 37, 1200 block of West Second Street, Anderson. Booked 1:07 p.m. Sunday, two counts operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment.
• Devin Grant Kepner, 37, 8300 block of Plaza Lane, Indianapolis. Booked 3:18 p.m. Sunday, three counts violation of work release.
• James Arthur Minnick III, 26, 800 block of Bellaire Avenue, Muncie. Booked 3:50 p.m. Sunday, violation of Continuum of Sanctions.
• Korben Aeron Slayton, 24, 1300 block of Main Street, Elwood. Booked 8:33 p.m. Sunday, violation of work release.
• Logan Elizabeth Harless, 29, homeless, Elwood. Booked 10:27 p.m. Sunday, neglect of dependent/child.